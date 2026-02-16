“I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys”: Tool are looking into a 2027 residency at the Las Vegas Sphere

It looks like Tool are one of the names lined up for a Sphere residency next year, with drummer Danny Carey saying that the band are “in talks” with the Las Vegas venue.

Carey was talking to the Spiral Out Network when the subject of new material came up: “(We’re) working on a lot of new Tool songs right now,” he confirmed, saying that the band were looking to release a new album next year.

When the interviewer pointed out that Tool were a very “cinematic” band, Carey agreed, saying: “Yeah, we’re very much into that. We’re hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere ’cause I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys.”

Danny Carey Full Interview - This Movie Tastes Like Music : Spiral Out - YouTube Watch On

Carey said that the “preparation” involved in a possible Sphere residency was “pretty intense... It’s a very expensive endeavour, and it takes a while to get into the black,” he suggested. “I think (you have to play) quite a few shows before you make any money.”

He said the band have been shown around the venue: “I just took a tour of it. I haven’t actually seen a full-on show, but they took [us around the venue] to show it off. It’s incredible, man. I almost got vertigo [just looking at it].”

Tool are not the only band looking into a possible residency at the venue. A few weeks ago The Sun reported that Metallica were “90% done” with a deal to play there in 2027 and are just waiting to sign the final contract.



The venue opened two and a half years ago now, back in September 2025, and though many artists have been expressed an interest in playing there, not many – so far – have taken the plunge. Dead And Company, U2 and The Eagles have all performed over 40 times there, with Phish completing a shorter nine show residency. The artists lined up for 2026 at the Sphere are Phish (again), No Doubt, the DJ Illenium and Mexican singer songwriter Carín León.