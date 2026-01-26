“We’ll be back here sooner than you think. And we might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day”: Dave Grohl seems to confirm new Foos album is on its way

Dave Grohl has confirmed that a new Foo Fighters album will come out this year.

The band were playing in Tasmania, Australia on Sunday (January 25) and announced on stage that they would return down under sooner than expected. “This won’t be the last time you see us,” Grohl said. “We’ll be back here sooner than you think. And it’s before my next birthday.”

He added, “And we might have a whole new record of fucking songs that we just finished the other day.”

Let’s work this out. Grohl’s birthday is January 14 – he turned 57 just two weeks ago, so he’s presumably suggesting touring Australia again before the end of this calendar year. The band already have an extensive North American tour pencilled in for August and September this year. So... expect a new album to arrive any time from early summer.

When that record arrives it will be the Foos’ first since 2023’s But Here We Are and their first with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Last night at the @foofighters' one-off Australian show in Tasmania, Dave Grohl told the story behind the song 'Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners' and brought out Brant Webb, the famous miner, on stage for an emotional moment.

The Tasmania show was the band’s first on the island for more than a decade. “We have a very special relationship with Tasmania — as we do with all of Australia,” Grohl said. “To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours.”

As he mentioned, the band have a connection with Tasmania. One track on the band’s 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace is the Ballad Of The Beaconsfield, an instrumental that was inspired by Grohl meeting one of the survivors from that 2006 accident, a miner who had requested an iPod with one of the Foos’ albums on it whilst he was stuck underground.

That was twenty years ago but Dave Grohl doesn’t forget these things, and at the show last night, he retold the story of the Beaconsfield mine collapse and brought out the miner in question, Brant Webb, on stage. It was, as you can imagine, emotional.