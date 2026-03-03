Hello Old Friend: Clapton heads out to Midwest for September US tour

Eric Clapton has announced that he’s heading out onto the road for a US tour in September.

It’s a string of six dates, all in the Midwest. The tour starts in Detroit on September 6 and includes shows in Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee and Saint Paul before winding up at the Kansas City T-Mobile Center on September 17.

Fellow blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan will be the special guest at all shows, while Clapton's band is set to include guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, bassist Nathan East, with the backing vocalists being Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Before then, the 80-year-old guitarist has a run of European gigs in April and May. He plays two dates at the Guildford G Live on April 20 and 21. Following those he heads out to the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Spain and Germany.

Hello Old Friend - YouTube Watch On

Clapton has one other UK date this year – at the Royal Sandringham Estate on August 23. Announcing the date a few weeks back, the promoter Giles Cooper of HeritageLive said: "Eric Clapton is one of the greatest musicians of all time. It’s a dream come true for all of us at HeritageLive Festivals to have him play at The Sandringham Estate for us next August. It’s going to be such a special and unique event - one of those gigs where you say in years to come, ‘I was there!’. We just can’t wait!"

With tickets for the US dates, the relevant dates are today (March 3) for artist pre-sale and March 5 for Live Nation pre-sale. General tickets go on sale March 6 at 10am local time. For more details click here.