Novation unveils Launch Control 3 with OLED screen and expanded connectivity

12 years on from the previous iteration, Novation has unveiled the third generation of its Launch Control MIDI controller, a compact, fader-less alternative to the Launch Control XL 3 released in 2025.

Like the XL 3, Launch Control finds the controller transitioning from a primarily Ableton-focused device into one that's aimed at users of any DAW, and those working with hardware-based DAWless setups, bringing updated hardware, improved connectivity and a visual refresh to this popular control surface.

Launch Control inherits several features from its bigger brother and sports the same sleek black aesthetic and OLED display, enabling you to preview parameter names and values as you're tweaking controls.

The controller is equipped with 16 endless rotary encoders that each sit above an RGB LED indicating its position via colour and brightness levels, and below these you'll find a row of eight assignable, LED-equipped buttons.

Launch Control 3 expands the controller's connectivity with a USB-C connection and the addition of three 5-pin DIN MIDI ports – In, Out and Out2/Thru – making it possible to hook up with external gear and DAWless setups.

(Image credit: Novation)

(Image credit: Novation)

Novation's Components software can be used to program and store up to seven Custom Modes combining assignments across multiple devices, which can be recalled later when using the device standalone.

The controller offers out-of-the-box integration with several major DAWs, including Ableton Live, Logic Pro, FL Studio and Cubase, and supports HUI integration.

Launch Control 3 arrives bundled with both Ableton Live Lite and Cubase LE, along with Klevgrand's Fosfat, a "transient fertilizer" that promises to bring life to drums and percussion, Baby Audio's Parallel Aggressor, a parallel compression tool, and Output's Movement, a rhythmic multi-effects plugin.

Novation Launch Control 3 is priced at $169.99/£129.99.

Find out more on Novation's website.