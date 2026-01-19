Dubreq wants you to "sample the world" with the Stylophone Voice portable sampler

NAMM 2026: Dubreq has spent the past decade reimagining the concept of the Stylophone – a stylus-operated, handheld analogue synth invented in the late '60s – in various different forms, diversifying into drum machines, theremins and even Bowie-themed limited editions.

Today, the Stylophone takes its next evolutionary leap forward with Stylophone Voice, a pocket-sized sampler equipped with the same style of touch-sensitive, two-octave keyboard as its synthesizer cousins. And the best part is, like all things Stylophone, it's dirt cheap, at around $50.

Allowing you to capture your own samples with its built-in mic and aux input, Stylophone Voice is equipped with three sample slots, and samples can be played back via the keyboard or sequenced using its four-track sequencer. Three of those tracks are dedicated to the samples, while the fourth can be used to program beats using a number of onboard drum sounds.

Stylophone Voice is armed with a selection of 12 effects, covering chorus, delay, reverb, filter and drive, along with reversing, time-stretching, and a glitchy repeater effect. You get both a built-in speaker and headphone output, and there's a sync input and output for hooking up with other gear. The sampler runs on 3 AA batteries.

In terms of functionality, that's all, really, but as is the case with the rest of the Stylophone family, the Voice is cheap, cheerful and proudly no-frills, a fun and intuitive music-making gadget that costs next to nothing and can fit in the pocket of your jeans. Sometimes, that's all you need.

We're told that Stylophone Voice will be available from summer 2026 at somewhere around the $50 mark, but more details will be available soon. Find out more on the Stylophone website.