Korg Kaoss Pad V reimagines a beloved effects powerhouse with dual-touch control, vocal processing and expanded connectivity

NAMM 2026: Korg has unveiled the next generation of the long-running Kaoss Pad effects processor and sampler, Kaoss Pad V. Equipped with a redesigned dual-touch interface, new effects and expanded connectivity, Kaoss Pad V is pitched by Korg as the most “versatile and performance-ready” model in the series to date.

A decade after the last instalment in the Kaoss family, Korg signalled a renewed interest in the concept with the release of the Kaoss Replay performance sampler in 2023 and the DIY NTS-3 Kaoss Pad the following year, but Kaoss Pad V is the first full-size, traditional Kaoss Pad to be released since the KP3+ in 2013.

The most recognizable feature of the Kaoss Pad has always been its XY touchscreen interface, introduced with the first iteration in 1999, which provides a tactile and immediate way to manipulate its extensive catalogue of effects. Kaoss Pad V introduces dual-touch operation for the first time, enabling you to use two fingers to control two parameters at once to produce more complex and evolving textures.

The mic, line and USB inputs can be used simultaneously, so you’re able to combine vocals, instruments and computer audio in a single performance set-up

Alongside a curated library of classic and modern Kaoss effects, Kaoss Pad V features a newly-developed Voice FX engine for creative vocal processing. Pitch-shifting, harmonizing and vocoding is all possible, along with the ability to use your voice to control external gear via MIDI. V’s sampling and looping capabilities are more sophisticated than previous generations, with 8 bars of sampling time, live overdubbing, and multiple playback and slicing modes on offer.

Korg has beefed up Kaoss Pad’s connectivity significantly with the V. You get a stereo RCA line input for hooking up with DJ gear and a dual-purpose ¼” TRS input with switchable mic and Hi-Z instrument modes, making it easier for guitarists to use the unit as an effects processor.

These are joined by a stereo RCA output, ¼” headphone out and MIDI In/Out over 5-pin DIN. There’s also a USB audio interface onboard, allowing you to send audio to and from a computer without a separate interface, and making it easier to integrate the unit with a DAW or external gear. The mic, line and USB inputs can be used simultaneously, so you’re able to combine vocals, instruments and computer audio in a single performance set-up.

Kaoss Pad V arrives with 200 effects presets, and the enhanced effect editing tools offer more advanced control than previous generations, allowing you to build up to 100 custom presets that can be stored directly on the hardware. Storage is supplied by SD card, which unfortunately isn’t included.

Building on the long-established Kaoss Pad concept with sophisticated control, expanded connectivity, new sampling tools and vocal processing capabilities, Kaoss Pad V is a long-overdue update that makes this beloved effects powerhouse an even more powerful tool for creative sound design, studio recording and live performance.

Korg Kaoss Pad V is priced at £519.

Find out more on Korg's website.

(Image credit: Korg)