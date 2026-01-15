Korg’s new compact audio interface is also a standalone analogue synth filter – and you might be tempted even if you don't need the I/O

NAMM 2026: Korg has announced its new microAUDIO audio interface range, which combines preamp-equipped inputs with some interesting effects tricks – in one case doubling up as a standalone analogue filter.

If the microAUDIO interfaces look somewhat familiar, it’s probably because the company actually previewed the range as a ‘concept’ product all the way back at NAMM 2025.

The new range kicks off with two devices, the microAUDIO 22 and microAUDIO 722, both of which are 2-in, 2-out USB-C interfaces.

On both units, the inputs come in the form of a pair of rear-panel balanced TRS/XLR combo ports. Each of these is equipped with a preamp that Korg states is “tuned for musical gain with minimal noise, prioritizing clarity while avoiding excess circuitry so every nuance of a performance is faithfully preserved.”

Each input channel provides mic, line and Hi-Z connectivity with phantom power available. Input levels are controlled by a pair of front panel gain knobs, which can also be linked for stereo use. These inputs are accompanied by balanced TRS outputs on the rear, along with a rear panel headphone output with a dedicated volume control.

So far, so standard, but the microAUDIO interfaces also feature DSP processing offering assignable noise gates, compressor and limiter per-channel. Interestingly, these aren’t confined to the inputs, and can also be used on audio returning from the computer.

Image 1 of 2 Korg microAUDIO 722 (left) and 22 (right) (Image credit: Korg) The analogue filter on Korg's microAUDIO 722 (Image credit: Korg)

The microAUDIO interfaces also have additional routing options including a loopback mode for easy streaming and recording of computer audio, as well as the ability to assign the headphone output to a click track of DJ cue output.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of most interest, however, is the addition of an analogue filter on the microAUDIO 722. This is a resonant multimode filter based on the circuit found on the miniKORG 700S. It can function in low-, high- and band-pass configurations, and be assigned to either the inputs and outputs.

The 722 also includes an LFO and envelope follower for modulating the filter. The unit can also be used on its own as a standalone filter, routing audio through the inputs and outputs without connection to a computer.

The microAUDIO 722 also adds rear panel MIDI in and out, both requiring a mini-jack to DIN converter, which can be used for filter modulation or routing MIDI in/out of a DAW.

The filter fun doesn’t stop with the units themselves though. The microAUDIO interfaces also ship with Korg’s new Filter Ark plugin. Described by the company as a next-generation filter plugin for DAW-based production”, Filter Ark combines models of filters based on the likes of the MS-20, Polysix, miniKORG 700S, and ARP Odyssey with modern modes such as physical modelling and vowel filters.

The plugin allows for up-to four filters to be routed in series or parallel, with feedback capabilities plus modulation tools including morphable LFOs, sequencers, macros, and a scale-aware mode.

KORG Collection - Filter Ark: A new world of classic and modern filter design - YouTube Watch On

As well as being made available to owners of the microAUDIO range, Filter Ark is also available as a standalone release or part of the latest Korg Collection bundle.

Although the microAUDIO 22 looks like an interesting budget interface option, the 722 is the one that really stands out. Even if you have no need for a new audio interface, that combination of a standalone stereo analogue filter and a multifaceted effects plugin looks pretty tempting for the price.