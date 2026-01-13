EHX’s new Effects Interface is a stompbox-shaped device that lets you integrate your pedalboard with your DAW
NAMM 2026: Electro-Harmonix’s pedal-focused audio interface “handles your signal and delivers it with care between your hardware and software”
NAMM 2026: As recording technology has become cheaper and more accessible, the line between guitarists and producers has become increasingly blurred. With its new Effects Interface Hardware Plugin, Electro-Harmonix is aiming to make bridging that gap easier than ever.
The Effects Interface is a stompbox-style hardware device that operates as a 2-in, 2-out USB-C interface, specifically designed for incorporating a DAW into a traditional stompbox effects chain.
This can be done in one of two ways. In its Hardware Plugin mode, the Effects Interface acts as an external effect loop, routed via its associate plugin that sits in a DAW’s insert chain.
Alternatively, in Pedalboard mode the Effects Interface can be used to incorporate software effects into a hardware chain. Here audio is sent into a DAW through the input plugin, processed using any software effects, and then sent back out to an amp or pedalboard.
The inputs and outputs are designed to operate at pedalboard-friendly levels, allowing audio to travel to and from a chain of effects pedals without the need for additional converters or DI boxes.
According to EHX, “Effects Interface handles your signal and delivers it with care between your hardware and software via a simple USB-C connection.”
In either mode, the device’s foot switch can be used to bypass the effect like a traditional stompbox.
The Effects Interface has stereo inputs and outputs, but can also operate in dual-mono mode, allowing users to set up two different effects routings simultaneously.
The level of its inputs and outputs can be controlled via both the hardware and software UI. The device also has a headphone output with its own volume control allowing for direct monitoring.
As well as being used as part of a stompbox effects chain, the Effects Interface can also function as a traditional audio interface for recording and monitoring via its ins and outs.
While the device is primarily aimed at guitarists, it’s not hard to imagine how it might also appeal to synthesists and bedroom producers looking for an easy way to take sounds out-of-the-box for a little hardware processing.
The Electro-Harmonix Effects Interface is out now, with a US street price of $359. Head to the EHX site for more information.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
