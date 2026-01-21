“Whether tilting the neck to swell a delay, raising the body for a filter sweep, or leaning back to unleash distortion, it opens a new world of expressive, intuitive stage performance”: Is Casio’s Dimension Shift a game-changer for your pedalboard?

NAMM 2026: What would January be in the guitar calendar without a new release that makes us question everything, that there is a new way of doing things and it might change how guitar players perform for good?

Casio might just have that release, with a gizmo that allows you to control settings on your guitar effects pedals via your guitar strap.

The DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter is a wireless controller that’s integrated in your strap. It’s a world first. Install this and you no longer have to crouch over your pedalboard to adjust parameters – you don’t even need your expression pedal.

“For more than 40 years, Casio has expanded the possibilities of musical creativity through technology,” says Brian Piccolo, senior general manager of sales at Casio’s Electronic Musical Instruments Division. “With Dimension Shifter, we’re giving guitarists an entirely new way to interact with their music, merging the energy of live performance with the precise control of digital effects. It truly transforms how a guitarist commands the stage.”

If this sounds a little familiar then that's because Casio did offer a preview of this tech a couple of years back, when it was going by the working title of Dimension Tripper.

The Dimension Shifter comprises two key devices. One is attached between your strap and electric guitar, and features an in-built spring. Pull downwards on your guitar’s neck, the spring stretches out or compresses, et voila! It’s working just as any other dynamic controller might.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

“Whether tilting the neck to swell a delay, raising the body for a filter sweep, or leaning back to unleash distortion, Dimension Shifter opens a new world of expressive, intuitive stage performance,” says Casio. “no hands required.”

The spring has a range of 20mm, and via the push of a button players can calibrate its active range, which gives you a little more control over how the transmitter responds, ruling out accidental adjustments and so forth.

Yvette Young performs with DIMENSION SHIFTER - YouTube Watch On

And, unlike, say, the expression pedal, the Dimension Shifter does all this wirelessly, pairing with the receiver (the second of these key devices) over Bluetooth. Just mount the receiver on your pedalboard. It has a TRS switch that is compatible with any effects pedal.

You can even use it alongside an expression pedal, which means you have dynamic control over two effects at once. Just try that doing that with two expression pedals; you’ll end up in traction.

Watch Yvette Young of Covette demo it above. It really looks something. The DN-SE10 Dimension Shifter is available now, priced $299.

For more details, head over to Casio.