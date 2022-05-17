Best guitar wireless systems 2022: cut the cord and liberate your playing today

Treating yourself to one of the best guitar wireless systems on this list might be something that you’ve always thought about doing, but perhaps thought was a bit of a luxury.

Well, the benefits of guitar wireless systems are obvious. You'll have no more guitar cables to destroy or trip over, and the highly underrated freedom to stalk the entire stage during a gig. We'd forgive you for thinking that a guitar wireless system could be pricey though, or a pain to set up; prone to developing glitches when you least expect them. Luckily for you, these are solved problems, and if you switch to using a wireless system a Spinal Tap situation is not on the horizon.

If you don't have loads of cash to splash, budget guitar wireless systems are much better than you’d think. They’re... well, cheap, but the setup is usually pretty simple. If all you want to do is play guitar without any cables, then there’s really not an awful lot more to wish for - and in many cases you do just plug in, turn on and start playing.

There’s an option to suit every budget and requirement. Liberation from your lead is only a few clicks and a courier visit away…

Best guitar wireless systems: MusicRadar's choice

The Line 6 Relay G10S might not be the cheapest option here, but it’s definitely one of our favourites. It's super easy to set-up and carries some of the tech and the knowledge of Line 6's high-end touring gear in its DNA, so if you're playing smaller venues or you're the only wireless player, then it's really a no-brainer. If you are definitely after a setup that's easier to build out for larger shows or tours, then it might be worth investing in the slightly pricier Line 6 G55, that we’ve also recommended in this guide.

Meanwhile, in the upper pricing echelons of our guide, the Shure GLXD16 compares favourably to the touring-grade options. It’s also pedalboard -friendly and even has an in-built guitar tuner . Sure, you might outgrow it, but if all you want is a simple, rock-solid solution then it's hard to find something more suitable. The only drawback is a range of only 20-30m, but by the time you outgrow that distance, it’s unlikely you’re the only wireless player in the band, and so you’d need a new setup anyway.

For players on a budget, the Boss WL-50 is another wicked low-latency plug and play option with a receiver that sits neatly on your pedalboard. The transmitter can deliver up to 12 hours of action per charge.

Best guitar wireless systems: Product guide

(Image credit: Line 6)

1. Line 6 Relay G10S A super-convenient wireless guitar package with plenty of range Specifications Price: $249/£238/€290 Range: Up to 130 feet line-of-sight Latency: <2.9ms (RF2 mode) Frequency response: 10Hz - 20kHz Dynamic range: >112dB Operating band: 2.4GHz Sample rate: 24-bit Today's Best Deals Check Thomann 178 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Huge 130-foot range + Easy to set up + Rechargeable battery Reasons to avoid - Not a lot

The Relay G10S guitar wireless system is designed for integration with pedalboards, thanks to a rugged metal stompbox receiver and 9V power supply operation. Intelligent setup features mean the unit should locate and lock onto the strongest available wireless frequency as soon as the transmitter is docked in the receiver. The system provides 24-bit audio quality with up to 130-foot line-of-sight-range.

Around the rear of the receiver is a control to simulate guitar cable capacitance, plus XLR and 1/4-inch outputs and a USB connection. The included G10T receiver features a rechargeable battery that delivers eight hours of play time on a single charge, so even if you're playing a marathon set, it should have you covered.

(Image credit: Shure)

2. Shure GLXD16 guitar wireless system A pedalboard-based system that comes with a built-in tuner Specifications Price: $449/£429/€418 Range: 20-30m Latency: N/A Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz Dynamic range: 120dB Operating band: 2.4GHz Sample rate: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Thomann 133 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Built-in tuner is a nice touch + Delivers a solid signal + Built to last Reasons to avoid - At the pricier end of the scale

A three-part package, this guitar and bass-friendly bundle includes the GLXD6 receiver, which sits on your pedalboard and has the added bonus of a built-in tuner, the GLXD1 bodypack and the WA305 cable, which is used to connect the bodypack to your guitar.

There's automatic frequency management that's designed to deliver a reliable, rock-solid signal, while exceptional audio quality is also promised. You're looking at up to 16 hours of continuous use before the transmitter's built-in batteries need to be recharged, and the transmitter itself is made of metal for extra durability. This is a comprehensive package, then, albeit one that costs more than some of the competition.

(Image credit: Line 6)

3. Line 6 Relay G55 Touring-grade, user-friendly option from Line 6 Specifications Price: $449/£399/€350 Range: 300ft Latency: 8ms Frequency response: 10Hz - 20,000Hz Dynamic range: 117dB Operating band: 2.4GHz Sample rate: 24bit Today's Best Deals View at Thomann Reasons to buy + Touring-grade + Amp-top or rackmount + Durable metal bodypack Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with active pickups

With their smaller, pedalboard-sized systems, Line 6 have proved themselves to guitarists as a reliable option for wireless units, but they also have a larger line that includes pro-level gear.

Despite being cheaper than some of its competitors like the Sennheiser EW 500 series, the G55 is a rackable, touring grade solution that can be combined with other Line 6 wireless units and vocal systems, with up to 12 running at once.

Also, though it's admittedly probably a niche concern, in case you're worried that your tone will be affected by not having runs of guitar cable, the G55 can emulate the frequency rolloff you'd expect from a 25ft length of guitar cable.

(Image credit: Boss)

Another pedalboard-based guitar wireless system, the WL-50 promises plug 'n' play operation and features a receiver that sits right on your pedalboard. Wireless connection is set automatically and we're promised low-latency, rock-solid performance and a decent operating range. There are also selectable cable tone simulation options: short, long and bypass.

The transmitter can be used for up to 12 hours at a time and slots neatly into the receiver's docking port when you need to charge its battery. The receiver can run on two AA batteries or get its juice from the optional PSA-A adapter. Choose the latter option and its DC output can distribute power to one or more other pedals using an optional daisy-chain cable, which could prove useful.

Read the full Boss WL-50 review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

5. Sennheiser XSW 1-Cl1 The mic specialist turns its focus on the guitar wireless system market Specifications Price: $249/£209/€249 Range: N/A Latency: 8ms Frequency response: 50Hz - 16,000Hz Dynamic range: N/A Operating band: 2.4GHz Sample rate: N/A Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Use multiple systems simultaneously + Play for up to 10 hours Reasons to avoid - Desktop receiver isn't for everyone

The XSW 1-Cl1 has the look of a more traditional wireless system, comprising a bodypack transmitter and desktop receiver unit. You can play for up to 10 hours, while automatic frequency management and sync via remote channel should make for easy setup. If you're playing in a large band, rest assured that you can use up to 10 of these systems simultaneously.

Obviously, if you're looking for a receiver that sits on your pedalboard and a transmitter that plugs straight into your guitar then this isn't the product for you (a cable is supplied to connect your guitar to the transmitter, incidentally) but Sennheiser has been doing the wireless thing for many years now, so if you do plump for the XSW 1-Cl1, you can be sure that you're going with a brand that has a strong reputation in this area.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

6. Sennheiser EW 500 G4 Ci1 Pro gear at a pro price Specifications Price: $849/£749/€799 Range: N/A Latency: N/A Frequency response: 25 - 18,000 Hz Dynamic range: >115dB Operating band: GBW Band (606 - 678 MHz) Sample rate: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Thomann View at Thomann Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music Reasons to buy + Rackmount + Touring-grade Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Strong competition

Sennheiser doesn't need to oversell this unit. It looks professional because it is – and it has a price tag to match. At this level, a lot of the unit's concern is flexibility and expandability for larger setups and stages.

That means in terms of specs that there's ethernet for connecting to Wireless Systems Manager control software to coordinate frequencies in multi-channel setups, the ability to run banks of the units together and a wide variety of available peripherals, from rack mounts to both own-brand and third-party antennas and paddles.

If you're looking for a unit that can grow with your ambitions, then something at this end of the market is it.

(Image credit: Xvive)

7. Xvive U2 guitar wireless system A cheap guitar wireless system that's simple to set up Specifications Price: $155/£119/€129 Range: ≥70 feet line-of-sight outdoors Latency: <6ms Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz Dynamic range: >103dB Operating band: 2.4GHz Sample rate: 24-bit/48kHz Today's Best Deals View at Bax-shop UK View at Maplin UK View at Thomann 751 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + A great budget option + Easy setup Reasons to avoid - Plastic-y build - Shorter battery life than some

It's got nothing to do with Bono et al, but the U2 could still be the guitar wireless system you've been looking for. Operation is simple: plug the transmitter into your guitar, the receiver into an effects pedal or amp, then turn them on. Once the two are talking to each other, you're good to go. The setup process is simple, then, and you're also promised high-quality audio performance, great tone and reliability.

The U2 might be made out of plastic, but it promises to be pretty durable. The five-hour running time isn't as much as on some of the other systems, but that should still be more than enough to keep you roaming the stage for an entire gig.

(Image credit: AKG)

8. AKG WMS40 Mini A cheap wireless guitar system from a respected manufacturer Specifications Price: $99/£89/€77 Range: N/A Latency: N/A Frequency response: N/A Dynamic range: N/A Operating band: N/A Sample rate: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Thomann Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music View at Bax-shop UK 584 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 30 hours of playtime per battery + Batteries are easily replaced + Plug and play Reasons to avoid - A bit cheap feeling

Like Sennheiser and Shure, AKG is best-known for its microphones, but it offers this wireless system for instrumentalists, too. Like many of the products on this list, the WMS40 Mini promises plug-n-play operation, and you can play for an impressive 30 hours using a single AA battery. The fact that this can quickly be replaced - there's no need to wait for an internal battery to recharge - could count in its favour.

Clear sound quality is also high on the agenda. It works as you'd expect, with the transmitter - which can be put in your pocket or clipped to a belt - connecting to your guitar via a supplied cable, and the desktop receiver outputting audio via a 1/4-inch jack. If you shop around, you'll find that the AKG WMS40 Mini sits at the cheaper end of the price spectrum, making it worth considering if you want a budget guitar wireless system.

Best guitar wireless systems: Buying advice

(Image credit: Boss)

How do guitar wireless systems work?

A guitar wireless system consists of two main parts: a transmitter and a receiver. The transmitter plugs into the 1/4-inch jack output on your guitar, and transmits (surprising, eh?) the signal from your guitar to your receiver.

In some instances - like with the Boss WL-50, for example - the transmitter is actually attached to the jack plug, so you have everything you need in one simple package. In other cases, the transmitter comes as a bodypack that clips to your belt or slips into your pocket. This pack is then connected to the 1/4-inch output on your guitar using a proprietary cable that comes with your unit.

Like we mentioned, your guitar’s output is then transmitted to the receiver. Some companies offer a receiver up as a pedalboard-friendly unit, while others offer a completely standalone unit that usually sits on top of your guitar amp, or wherever it feels most comfortable. The receiver features an audio output that can be plugged into your amp or anywhere else you might want to send it. For high-end touring level gear, it's common to find that units are installed into a standard 19" rack, although (and this is pretty frustrating) many don't include rack ears as standard.

Power options

The transmitter in your guitar wireless system will be designed to run on battery power. Increasingly, these systems come with built-in rechargeable batteries, or they take standard batteries that can be changed as required.

Regardless of the power option you choose, if you head to a gig or practice fully charged, there's no need to worry about running out of juice halfway through; today’s guitar wireless systems can keep running for many hours without coughing and spluttering, so you can sleep easy knowing your 14-minute guitar solos won't be dampened by your fancy new wireless setup jibbing out on you.

