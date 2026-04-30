“The fundamental building blocks of electric guitar tone: fuzz, harmonic shaping, and amplifier drive”: Crazy Tube Circuits’ Triptychon might just be the only pedal you need for classic rock

Crazy Tube Circuits has launched its much-anticipated Triptychon pedal, an all-in-one gain machine (with some extras) that was teased at NAMM 2026 – and had players drooling at what this thing could do on their pedalboard.

Triptychon is an amp-style overdrive pedal. It’s a fuzz pedal (with four vintage flavours to choose from) – and it has a switchable octave mode and treble booster. In short, it has everything you need to dial in the formative electric guitar tones of the classic rock era.

Say what you like about Crazy Tube Circuits but the guitar effects pedal brand does not do things by halves. Think the Unobtanium Dumble/Klon inspired twofer. Or the Hi Power, a David Gilmour-inspired amp-in-a-box drive with a Coloursound boost housed with a Hiwatt-inspired preamp.

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But it might have outdone itself with the Triptychon. It has something for the Jimi Hendrix fan, the Cream fan, the Black Sabbath fan – for anyone whose record collection and tastes in tone were shaped by the recorded output of late ‘60s and early ‘70s rock bands. And there are so many options.

There’s a fuzz inspired by the Dallas Arbiter Fuzz Face circuit, to which you can transform into an upper-octave, complete with two voicings. Alternatively, there are fuzz circuits in the style of a Vox Tone Bender, a Sola Sound Tone Bender Mk1.5, and a Sola Sound Tone Bender MkII.

(Image credit: Crazy Tube Circuits)

Then there is that drive section, too, which is calibrated to sound like a pushed tube amp.

Say that upper octave isn’t what you are looking for. Instead, choose from one of two treble booster voicings, one designed as a treble-forward stiletto to cut through the mix, the other more full, girthy in the midrange.

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Okay, there are a lot of knobs to familiarise yourself with. And there are no presets. But we can well imagine the kind of fund this would be.

Under the hood, there’s a custom six metal-can silicon transistor that’s configured in a circuit tweaked to offer the temperature-resistant reliability of a silicon fuzz/drive but with the touch-sensitivity of germanium.

This Might Be the Most Advanced Fuzz Pedal Ever - YouTube Watch On

There’s also a switchable anti-buffer circuit to correct impedance and accommodate guitars with active electric guitar pickups, or indeed any buffer-equipped pedal that you place in front of it. It’s also expandable. Crazy Tube Circuits’ XT footswitch (sold separately for €49) allows you to run the drive section independently.

“This allows deeper control over the gain structure, seamless switching between configurations, and greater flexibility without increasing pedalboard complexity,” says CTC.

Crazy Tube Circuits Triptychon | Drive-Fuzz-Octave-Boost - YouTube Watch On

At £269/€299, it is not cheap. But just think of the possibilities. Just listen to it in the demo videos above. The Triptychon is here.

Head over to Crazy Tube Circuits for more details.