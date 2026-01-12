NAMM 2026: Rumours, predictions and live updates from the world’s biggest music technology show

Refresh

Here's some early speculation to ponder what we can expect next week from some of the bigger players…

(Image credit: NAMM)

Roland: We know for sure that Roland will be foregrounding beats, with showcases of its recently-released TR-1000 Rhythm Creator as well as the V Drums 3 & 5 series. There’s also the MIDI-enabled Aerophone Brisa Digital Wind Instrument which we’re curious to see and hear in action - hopefully played by an actual flautist.

We’re also hearing rumours of a few new offerings in the software domain which have piqued our curiosity. So, we'll certainly be checking in with Roland as a day one priority.

The Roland TR-1000 will be doing a victory lap at NAMM, but might it have to square-off against a new rival in the beat-making field? (Image credit: Roland)

Korg: Everyone is expecting something of note from Korg this year, considering it typically uses NAMM as the annual launch point for the year's new flagships. Last year, for example, we were highly impressed with the Kronos 3 workstation. Perhaps a new revitalized Electribe will square-off against Roland’s TR-1000?



We must stress we're in pure speculation mode here and don’t have any firm updates as yet from the company, but we’re standing by the proverbial phone…

As we noted last year, Korg is also a dab hand at throwing in a plethora of unannounced Easter eggs onto its booth. Back in 2020 we caught our first glimpse of a prototype Opsix when it appeared unannounced on Korg’s NAMM stand.

Akai: A few unconfirmed leaks suggest that Akai has been working on something that will mark a major advance of its industry-leading MPC platform. Perhaps a substantial all-in-one software/hardware workstation that expands on the brilliance of the MPC Live III. That's certainly heavily rumoured. As with everything, we’ll keep you posted with confirmed info when we have it.

Native Instruments: Speaking of all-in-one music production hubs, it’s rumoured strongly that NI might… might… be re-introducing a 2026-ed-up version of Maschine, six years since the Maschine+. This would see it go head-to-head with Akai’s hypothetical offering.

Otherwise, we can surely expect a series of new releases in the Kontakt instrument realm, plus updates to the expanded family of companies under NI’s belt (iZotope, Plugin Alliance and Brainworx)

Behringer: Well, like everybody else, we’re entirely in the dark on this one. After returning to the show for the first time in a decade last year, Uli Behringer’s company are clearly keen to push the envelope when it comes to spotlight-stealing.



Last year Behringer captivated us with the 16-voice Prophet-5-inspired, Pro-16 (which now seems to have been strangely discontinued…), the LM Drum and the Yamaha DX-1-inspired BX1. So, we can expect displays of similar allure this year for sure. The question is, when (if ever) will whatever instruments Behringer brings this year be available for purchase?

The Pro-16 tantalized us last year… but then mysteriously vanished (Image credit: Future)

Besides the major players, speculation is also rife that Arturia will be bringing out a new software-integrated hardware synth offering, Ashun Sound Machines (the maker of the extraordinary HydraSynth) is also heavily rumoured to be dropping its successor. Or perhaps that’s just wishful speculation…

Anyway, this is just our initial chin-rubbing to get the wheels turning.



We’ll be back every day over the next week with further updates, theories and NAMM-related news drops until the show itself kicks off.