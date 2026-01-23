“Our amplifier learns your cabinet’s impedance through controlled sweeps and continues to monitor it in real-time”: Synergy’s Power Amp Machine-Learning tech could be 'revolutionary'
NAMM 2026: California’s very own Synergy Amps is a leader in modular tube amplifier technology and is set to push the envelope once more with its patent-protected Machine-Learning Power Amp technology, which makes its debut at the Anaheim Convention Center this year.
Known for crafting award-winning amplifier designs and collaborating with amplifier engineer heavyweights such as Dave Friedman, Mike Soldano and Tone King, the company has never shied away from breaking boundaries.
Synergy calls its Machine-Learning Power Amp technology “revolutionary” and claims it can deliver the highly efficient, smaller designs and heat-saving qualities of Class D amplifiers while delivering the tone of a 'true' tube amplifier.
The company says vacuum tube amplifiers have long been the gold standard for tone due to the inherent nonlinear behaviour of vacuum tubes and the complex real-time interaction between the amp and speaker cabinet. Class D amplifiers have improved efficiency and portability over the years, but they have low impedance – an obstacle when attempting to recreate that sought-after tube amp tone.
Synergy’s powerful new Machine-Learning technology makes its debut in two new products. The first is Dave Friedman’s IR-LOAD – a collaboration with Pete Thorn, that is an all-in-one 360W (90 tube watt equivalent), stereo power with amp, attenuator, IR loader and MIDI.
It has feet but can also be placed in a rack if you prefer. A metal ‘Learn’ switch takes pride of place on the front center of the amp and this is where you’ll switch on the machine learning to achieve its “true tube amp sound”.
The second Synergy product to get the machine learning treatment is Brian Wampler’s PEDALHEAD – a super-compact pedalboard-friendly 240W (60 tube watt equivalent), stereo power amp with IR loader, MIDI and 6 power amp models.
Pricing and availability for both products are yet to be announced, though if you’re lucky enough to be attending NAMM 2026 in California this year, be sure to head over to the Boutique Amps Distribution booth (#4626) for a live demonstration.
Dan Mold has worked in publishing since 2011 and has been the deputy editor of some the UK’s favorite photography magazines. In addition to cameras, he has a strong passion for music and is an expert on all things guitar.
Frequently swapping out pickups, soldering in new capacitors and tinkering to find the perfect tone – he’s become the go-to guy in his family when it comes to changing guitar strings, adjusting truss rods and intonation. For all things guitar, Dan’s your man!
