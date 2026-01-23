"A brand new amp and speaker with AI vocal and instrument separation tech": JBL’s new BandBox makes it easier than ever to craft the perfect backing track

NAMM 2026 : JBL announces the BandBox Solo and BandBox Trio: two AI-powered speaker system for live instrument and vocal separation, rich signature JBL sound and built-in effects.

AI might be the buzzword you’re tired of hearing, but JBL has just dropped two new speakers that deploy it in a rather interesting way.

You only have to cast your mind back to 2023 when AI made it possible to separate John Lennon’s voice from a 1970s demo recording, allowing the remaining members to complete and release the first new Beatles single 'Now and Then' in nearly 30 years with Giles Martin using AI de-mixing.

Fast forward to the present day, and JBL has dropped its BandBox Solo and Trio speakers which use AI in a similar way to separate vocals and instruments, bringing the technology to the mainstream.

At the heart of JBL's BandBox is Stem AI: an intelligent vocal and instrument separation technology that lets you isolate or remove vocals, guitar, or drums from any track in real-time.

This technology makes it easy to turn any track into a custom backing mix, whether you’re trying to learn a solo, jam with friends or improvise over your favorite songs.

JBL BandBox Solo

In the new BandBox range is a small BandBox Solo for musicians and individual players looking to “level-up” their practice setup without sacrificing sound quality or creative control. The BandBox Solo features a single guitar/microphone input so you can plug in and play with ease.

Songs can be streamed to the device to automatically engage JBL’s Stem AI and you can then choose which elements of the track you wish to keep or remove – for instance, if you want to remove the original guitar part, and play your own over the top instead. Even more features can be accessed through the JBL ONE app.

JBL BandBox Trio

But the Solo has a bigger brother with the JBL BandBox Trio. While you can of course play it solo, it’s designed with four inputs for playing in group settings. It’s considerably larger than the smaller BandBox Solo, with powerful 135W JBL Sound 1x6.5” woofer and 2x1” tweeters making it powerful enough to gig with and uses the same powerful AI tech.

The JBL BandBox Solo and Trio will be available in the UK from February priced at £199 and £529 respectively.