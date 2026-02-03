“40W of stereo sound with studio-grade tone – packed into a travel-ready design”: Mooer Audio’s flagship Intelligent Amp lets you find guitar tones using AI prompts

Mooer Audio has expanded its Intelligent Amp series with a 40-watt stereo powerhouse that might just redefine what the 21st-century desktop amp is capable of.

Hyperbole? Maybe for some. But if you are the type of guitar player who likes the idea of opening an app on your smartphone, prompting it via text or speech (e.g. “I would like James Hetfield’s rhythm tone from Blackened,” or maybe “can you find me Brian May’s Bohemian Rhapsody solo tone?”), and then having Mooer AI serving up three signal chains to choose from then saving that down to one of the 80 preset slots available to you, well, the F40i and F40i Li might just be the game-changer you are looking for.

The F40i and F40i Li are identical in most respects, the latter has an onboard lithium-ion battery for wireless operation – take it anywhere.

Both have 40-watts driving a pair of 4” FRFR speakers, a 1.3” circular touchscreen dominating the control panel, and a clean and tidy build with a carry handle for easy portability. Battery or no battery, these are compact and portable, and can be deployed for a myriad of uses.

As with previous editions of the Intelligent Amp series, there is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to tones.

These modelling amps have 55 amps, 69 effects, an onboard drum machine with 60 grooves and 10 different types of metronome (no excuses for not sharpening up your time-keeping on practice sessions with these amps), and you can sync up the 60 second looper with the drum machine. Hook it up via the iAMP app and you can share and download tones via the user community.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mooer Audio) (Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Other utilities include a guitar tuner, Bluetooth 5.0 for cueing up backing tracks, a headphones output plus two line-out jacks, and a USB-C so you can use it for recording.

As the pictures suggest, it has almost everything you need to create guitar-related social media content if that is your bag.

MOOER F40i/ F40i Li Intelligent Amp - YouTube Watch On

There’s even an XLR and 1/4” combo input so you can use it with a microphone. And like the best of these next-gen desktop amps, you can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Both the regular and battery-equipped versions are compatible with Mooer Audio’s F4 wireless footswitch.

You can get them in black or white. And they are available now, priced from £203/$279 street. See Mooer Audio for more details.