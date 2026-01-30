MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $220 off a stunning Gretsch, $150 off a unique Les Paul Custom Widow, as well as hundreds off pianos, interfaces, and headphones

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Guitar Center is currently offering up to 30% off in the "new year, new gear" sale – and yes, that includes guitars, keyboards, interfaces, and so much more. Whether you’re after a new six-string, looking to upgrade your studio, or finally nab that PA speaker you need to sound better live, there’s bound to be something worth checking out. The sale runs until the 11th of February.

Over at Sweetwater, the January clearance sale is in its last few days, offering discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of gear. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag some quality kit without completely decimating your bank account - but be quick, as it is ending very soon.

And lastly, Musician’s Friend is still offering up to 40% off in the Winter Sale. This massive sale has everything from up to $799 off electric guitars to up to $1,000 off keyboards and so much more.

Save $150 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Indigo Burst: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Looking for a Les Paul that stands out from the crowd? Well, this is the model for you. I'm a big fan of the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow, which is, by the way, a Guitar Center-exclusive. Thankfully, it's not just about looks; this LP is loaded with ProBucker Custom humbuckers modeled after Gibson Custom's acclaimed pickups, meaning it sounds as good as it looks. Save $150 at Guitar Center.

Save $220 Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic: was $1,019.99 now $799.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This stunning Gretsch has a massive $220 reduction, and the midnight blue finish with gold hardware makes it a real head-turner. Dual Filter’Tron pickups are perfect for rock and roll guitar playing, while the treble bleed circuit ensures you can roll off the volume and still retain the clarity. Add in a Bigsby tremolo, and you’ve got yourself one amazing guitar for a lot less.

Save 17% ($200) Universal Audio Apollo Twin X: was $1,199 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you want something a little more ‘pro’, the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X is the step up you’ve been looking for. I use its bigger brother, the X4, as my daily in my home studio, and when I was reviewing the Twin X I really loved the analogue style workflow it encourages you to take on. By harnessing the DSP power within the interface itself, you can offload processing from your computer to the interface itself, allowing you to place plugins on the input path like you would in a proper studio. It’s got a huge $200 discount at Sweetwater right now, so if you’re ready to step up to the big leagues, then this is the interface for you.

Top-rated digital piano Save 15% ($150) Casio Privia PX-S3100: was $999 now $849 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a great quality digital piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3100 is an amazing choice thanks to a hefty $150 off in the Sweetwater sale. With a full 88-key keybed and a whopping 700 different sounds onboard, it can do everything from hyper-realistic grand piano tones through to harpsichords, vibraphones, and loads more.

Save 40% ($200) Sennheiser HD 600: was $499.95 now $299.95 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With a massive $200 reduction, these Sennheiser HD 600 studio headphones are the perfect addition to a studio where you already have a good pair of speakers. I like to use headphones to check the finer details of my mix like the stereo imaging and low end, balancing that with the overall picture through my studio monitors to really fine-tune the overall mix. These Sennheisers are super comfortable and deliver incredible detail, making them a very powerful addition to your workflow.

