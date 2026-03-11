As a pro guitarist, I think Boss makes the most reliable pedals around, so with 26% off everything from the DD-8 to the Waza Metal Zone in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, it's time to stock up

Although better known for budget guitar pedals, this year the Amazon Spring Sale has delivered a deluge of deals on better-known pedal brands. With up to 26% off Boss guitar pedals , it's a great time to stock up on some super stompboxes for much less.

The deals are only available on a select few pedals, but I spotted a big saving on a Waza Craft Metal Zone, the incredibly versatile DD-8 Digital Delay, and one of my all-time favourite loopers in the RC-600. It's not just pedals either, I also spotted a significant saving on one of the best pairs of guitar amp headphones in the Boss Waza-Air.

Having looked through the whole sale, I figured I'd pick out some of my favourites to help you cut through the noise. Here are 7 of the best deals from the Amazon spring sale: