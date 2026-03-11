As a pro guitarist, I think Boss makes the most reliable pedals around, so with 26% off everything from the DD-8 to the Waza Metal Zone in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, it's time to stock up
Amazon might usually be the home of cheap guitar pedals, but the Spring Sale has unleashed a slew of savings on Boss stompboxes
Although better known for budget guitar pedals, this year the Amazon Spring Sale has delivered a deluge of deals on better-known pedal brands. With up to 26% off Boss guitar pedals, it's a great time to stock up on some super stompboxes for much less.
The deals are only available on a select few pedals, but I spotted a big saving on a Waza Craft Metal Zone, the incredibly versatile DD-8 Digital Delay, and one of my all-time favourite loopers in the RC-600. It's not just pedals either, I also spotted a significant saving on one of the best pairs of guitar amp headphones in the Boss Waza-Air.
Having looked through the whole sale, I figured I'd pick out some of my favourites to help you cut through the noise. Here are 7 of the best deals from the Amazon spring sale:
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites, including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's also an alumnus of Spirit Studios, where he studied studio engineering and music production. When not writing for MusicRadar, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.