Get a FREE Bitwig 6 8-Track license exclusively with MusicRadar
To mark this week’s release of the latest version of Bitwig Studio, we’re offering MusicRadar readers a limited supply of codes for the 8-Track version of the DAW. But be quick!
This week saw the release of Bitwig Studio 6, the latest version of the creative sound designer’s DAW of choice. To mark the occasion we’ve teamed up with Bitwig to offer a select number of our readers the ability to download the 8-Track version of the highly-acclaimed software.
Typically bundled with other commercially-released software and hardware, the 8-Track version offers up the same (newly updated) workflow as the main Bitwig Studio DAW, albeit limited to - you guessed it! - 8 tracks of either audio or MIDI, you also get 2 effect tracks and 2 group tracks.
It's a fantastic starting point for beginning your music production journey. Or, if you want to just dip your toe into the oceans of sound design potential Bitwig offers, 8-Track serves as a fantastic way-in.
To claim your copy, all you need to do is to sign-up to our MusicRadar newsletter which will keep you updated with all the latest news and content from the site.
Within the newsletter (beginning on 13/03/26) you’ll find a link which you can follow to input your email address and then receive a unique code you can use to activate your license and download Bitwig 8-Track from Bitwig’s website.
We only been provided with a limited supply of 20,000 codes - and they soon get snapped up! - so please register now to grab your personal license code.
