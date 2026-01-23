MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $600 off one of our favourite Casio pianos, $200 off top-tier Sennheiser studio headphones, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Guitar Center is kicking things off with up to 30% off in the "stay inspired" sale – and yes, that includes guitars, keyboards, interfaces, and so much more. Whether you’re after a new six-string, looking to upgrade your studio, or finally nab that PA speaker you need to sound better live, there’s bound to be something worth checking out.

Over at Sweetwater, the January clearance sale continues, offering discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of gear. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag some quality kit without completely decimating your bank account - but be quick, as it is ending soon.

Making our way over to Musician’s Friend reveals a generous up to 40% off in the Winter Sale. This massive sale has everything from up to $799 off electric guitars to up to $1,000 off keyboards and so much more.

Editor's picks

Save $150 Epiphone Les Paul Standard '60s : was $699 now $549 at Musician's Friend Looking for your first Les Paul? Well, this is the model I'd start with. I'm a big fan of the Les Paul Standard '60s Quilt Top. From its ProBucker pickups to the SlimTaper D-shape profile neck, this guitar feels, looks, and sounds exactly how a good LP should. Save $150 at Musician's Friend.

Save 25% ($600) Casio Celviano AP-S450BK: was $2,399.99 now $1,799.99 at Musician's Friend For us, this slim console digital piano packs an impressive set of features into its compact, elegant cabinet design, all without breaking the bank, too. Better yet, you can save an impressive $600 off at Musician's Friend.

Save 40% ($200) Sennheiser HD 600: was $499.95 now $299.95 at Sweetwater Sound With a massive $200 reduction, these Sennheiser HD 600 studio headphones are the perfect addition to a studio where you already have a good pair of speakers. I like to use headphones to check the finer details of my mix like the stereo imaging and low end, balancing that with the overall picture through my studio monitors to really fine-tune the overall mix. These Sennheisers are super comfortable and deliver incredible detail, making them a very powerful addition to your workflow.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: