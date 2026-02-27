“We want to find the hidden musical magic across Europe”: Thomann are on the look out for customers of theirs whose stories “move people and spark inspiration”

Have you ever bought anything from Thomann? Do you have an interesting or inspiring story about that instrument you bought? If so, you might be interested in a promotion that the German retailer is running.

They’re calling it the Thomann Customer Stories campaign. Apparently, they’re searching for “the most emotional, powerful, and extraordinary real-life experiences from musicians - stories that truly move people and spark inspiration.”

It could be anything. In a statement launching the campaign, they suggest: “Maybe music helped you overcome a major challenge, brought your family closer together, or led you to craft a completely unexpected sound?”

“Stories from across Europe already show just how transformative music can be - from a blind multi-instrumentalist who turned his home into a recording studio, to a drummer who picked up the sticks again after 20 years and positively influenced the course of his Parkinson’s disease.”

They continue: “Maybe someone is recording icebergs in the Arctic? Maybe you play music for animals at a sanctuary? Maybe you found a way to play despite physical limitations? We want to find the hidden musical magic across Europe.”

You get the idea. It’s moving, inspirational stuff they’re after.

Those musicians whose stories fit the bill will be filmed and recorded and become part of the Thomann Customer Stories campaign, which launches in June across all of the firm’s media channels.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And what’s in it for you? Well, anyone who’s filmed will receive a €1,000 Thomann voucher as well as an invitation to a ‘special, one-of-a-kind’ event at Thomann later this year. In addition to this, another 20 entrants will be randomly selected to receive a €50 voucher.

Submissions should include a short description of the music story as well as a photo. You might want to add a short video. That’s not essential, but Thomann say that it gives “a better sense of the participants”.

There doesn’t appear to be a hard deadline to get submissions in: February/ March, according to Thomann. So don’t leave it too late.

To enter, head over to the Thomann blog here.