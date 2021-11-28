Thomann Cyber Monday deals 2021: up to 60% off music gear in their Cyber Week sale, now live!

The official Thomann Cyber Monday sale is here! In fact, their epic Cyber Week sale has been live for a while now and will run right up to the end of 29 November!

The Thomann Cyber Week sale offers up to a massive 60% off a range of music gear, from guitars and drums, to recording gear and live sound rigs. And if software is more your thing, there's a totally separate Download Deals sale for you, with up to 80% off plugins from Arturia, Antaras, Krotos and more. Both sales will continue until until 29 November.

Judging by the insane deals on offer - just take a look at our picks below - if you're a UK or Europe-based musician, Thomann is the place to shop right now.

This page is your destination for all the latest news to help you scout out the best Thomann Cyber Monday deals. We've been trawling the site and have shared our best intel below.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Top deals

Gretsch G2217 Jr Jet DCM: £308 Gretsch G2217 Jr Jet DCM: £308 , now £252

Grab a killer Gretsch single-cut with an 18% discount this Cyber Monday at Thomann. This Junior Jet offers thick, punchy tones thanks to its pair of BroadTron humbuckers, and bags of playability with a comfortable thin 'U' profile neck. The finish is Dark Cherry Metallic - a FSR (Factory Special Release) spec. Grab a great deal while it lasts!

Harley Benton SC-DLX Gotoh: £299 Harley Benton SC-DLX Gotoh: £299 , now £249

This beefy single-cut guitar looks great in Pelham Blue, but it’s got a spec sheet to match with a nyatoh body, rosewood fingerboard, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, and Gotoh hardware. The Tesla VR-2 alnico 5 pickups are also fitted with a coil split for extra versatility. It’s a stone cold bargain at just £249 (16% off), delivered to your door.

Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Tele: £19,555, Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Tele: £19,555, £13,333 The most accurate recreation you'll ever see of Page's historic Telecaster used on the first Led Zeppelin album. This Paul Waller-built guitar has unexpectedly popped up for sale at a huge discount - it's only one of 50 and what we think could be the last available new.

Larrivee O-40R Single-O: was £1,879, now £1,690 Larrivee O-40R Single-O: was £1,879, now £1,690

This single-O acoustic guitar is a real beauty for anyone after a smaller bodied acoustic. With a Canadian sitka spruce top and Indian rosewood back and sides, you'll get a punchy, bright and rich tone from this parlour-sized stunner. Save 10% now at Thomann.

Harley Benton TB-70 Deluxe: Was £175, now £149 Harley Benton TB-70 Deluxe: Was £175, now £149

Bring the thunder with this TB-70 deluxe from Harley Benton. This killer offset design is loaded with two active Roswell GB4 humbuckers, and they deliver a growl that is unmatched at this price point, when combined with the mahogany body and neck. Save 15% this Cyber Monday.

Friedman BE-Mini Amp Head: £255 Friedman BE-Mini Amp Head: £255 , now £225

Inspired by the full-fat BE-100 amplifier, this compact 30-watt solid state head brings you that massive Friedman tone for a lot less. With a 3-band EQ, and switches for 'Cut' and 'Tight' modes, this mini amp has surprisingly big skill set. Save 12% as part of Thomann's Cyberweek sale.

Behringer MonoPoly: Was £579, now £489 Behringer MonoPoly: Was £579, now £489

This four-voice analog synth is a must-have for synth heads. With its 37 velocity-sensitive keys, four oscillators, and a wealth of other features including an arpeggiator, this is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a versatile new synth and with 16% at Thomann, you can’t go wrong.

Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 , now £379

Save £130 on the download version of Ableton's flagship Live 11 bundle at Thomann this Cyber Monday.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Guitar deals

Harley Benton EX-84 Modern MSP: £253 Harley Benton EX-84 Modern MSP: £253 , now £191

Thrash metal is closely associated with the scratchplate-less, 1984 X-shape guitar. Here, Harley Benton’s take on a metal icon clocks in with a reduction of 25%. There’s a mahogany body, mahogany neck, active Roswell humbuckers and Grover locking tuners. Ride the lightning deal before they’re all gone.

Harley Benton ST-62CC RW: £125 Harley Benton ST-62CC RW: £125 , now £109

This S-type guitar packs a lot of punch for just over £100 (that's 13% off). It’s a basswood body with a maple neck and Pau Ferro fingerboard, a classic trio of Alnico 5 single coils, tremolo and we think the Lake Placid Blue finish looks the business too.

Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £333 Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £333 , now £299

Fancy a hot-rodded T-style guitar? This one has a roasted maple neck for enhanced stability, 22 stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson 50IIK two-point vibrato, Graph Tech TUSQ nut, dual Alnico 5 humbuckers (with push/pull coil split) and staggered locking tuners. With 10% off, it’s just £299!

Harley Benton Dullahan: £339 Harley Benton Dullahan: £339 now £279

You'll lose your head over this deal. Harley Benton's headless Dullahan models have been one of the coolest new additions to the HB roster, and now with 18% off, this one just got even cooler. 24 frets, a roasted flame maple neck, Roswell humbuckers and finished in a fetching Ice Blue Gloss. What more could you want?

Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT: £169 Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT: £169 , now £133

Surf’s up! This double-cut garage rocker is made of mahogany throughout, with an ebony fretboard and a Fat ’59 neck profile. The single pickup is a stacked P90, plus there’s a wraparound bridge and Wilkinson tuners, all with a respectable 21% discount bringing it down to £133. That's Benton Blue finish is pretty sweet, too.

Harley Benton HB JA-60SB Vintage: £144 Harley Benton HB JA-60SB Vintage: £144 , now £125

Nope, it’s not a vintage guitar from under someone’s bed. It’s brand new, and it can be yours for a ridiculous price of just £125. For that you get a basswood body, maple neck with Pau Ferro Fingerboard, classy big block inlays and a pair of vintage style 90 pickups. It’s finished in a great looking three-colour sunburst too.

Harley Benton Dullahan-AT 24 TBB: £382 Harley Benton Dullahan-AT 24 TBB: £382 , now £249

Don’t you know that headless guitars are all the rage again? We nearly lost ours when we saw how little Thomann is charging for this Harley Benton Dullahan. It’s got a mahogany body, flamed maple veneer top, ebony ’board, stainless steel frets and a Graph Tech TUSQ nut. You’re not going to find this quality at this price anywhere else - especially with 35% off.

Squier Paranormal Toronado: £295 Squier Paranormal Toronado: £295 , now £249

Squier's Paranormal series gives a slightly reimagined take on some of Fender's classic offsets. Here, the Toronado delivers a dual-humbucker, alt-rock machine finished in 3-Color Sunburst. It's got 22 frets, a string-through-body hardtail bridge, a pair of Atomic humbuckers, dual volume/tone controls and a three-way switch. It's also one of the coolest-looking guitars you'll find at this price, snap it up while you can!

EBMM Dustin Kensrue StringRay: £2,799 EBMM Dustin Kensrue StringRay: £2,799 , £2,190

The signature model from Thrice's main man, this Dustin Kensure StingRay is a real beauty. Play a chord on this 'Ray and The Earth Will Shake. Even if you've got to become a Scavenger and search Beyond The Pines for the cash, we'd say it's worth it. Schaller locking tuners, Custom wound Music Man pickups, and some sophisticated pickup switching options make this guitar a hugely versatile option. With over £600 off, what are you waiting for?



PRS SE P20E Parlour VM: Was £489 PRS SE P20E Parlour VM: Was £489 , now £399

This little wonder from PRS is proof that big things come in small packages. This all-mahogany parlour acoustic kicks out a tone that will easily challenge the biggest names in acoustic guitars - and the onboard electronics open up a world of plugged-in versatility. Save 18% in Thomann's Cyberweek sale.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Bass deals

Sire Marcus Miller P7 Alder 4 AW: was £409, now £319 Sire Marcus Miller P7 Alder 4 AW: was £409, now £319

Few bassists come close to the funky feel and technical ability of Marcus Miller - here you can snag a piece of that action for 22% off! The alder body is finished in Antique White, while the fretboard is ebony. You get a pair of Marcus Super Precision split coil pickups, and the Heritage 3 preamp gives you control over the mid frequencies. It's a combination of classic and modern, and at this price it won't hang around long!

Fender Flea Signature Jazz Bass: £1,129 Fender Flea Signature Jazz Bass: £1,129 , now £929

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of the most revered bassists of the last 30 years. With this deal, you can get his signature Fender Jazz Bass in Road Worn Faded Shell Pink for a cracking sub-£1000 deal. As well as the tapered Jazz Bass neck profile, it's equipped with Pure Vintage '64 Jazz Bass pickups and an engraved 'Flea' neck plate. Get a classic, versatile bass for less today!

Marcus Miller V10 4 NT: £998, now £722 Marcus Miller V10 4 NT: £998, now £722

This spec'd out Jazz Bass is an absolute steal at the moment, with a huge 28% off. The swamp ash body and flamed maple veneer provide a deep, powerful resonance with looks to match, and the Marcus Super Jazz Revolution pickups sound killer in conjunction with a 3-band preamp, which can be active or passive depending on the musical scenario.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Amp deals

Vox AC30 C2: Was £766, now £655 Vox AC30 C2: Was £766, now £655

Channel your inner Brian May on a budget with 14% off this stunning 2x12" AC30. A set of three 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL84 power amp tubes kicks out a tasty 30 watts, and with 4 inputs for high, low, top boost and normal, as well as onboard tremolo and reverb, this amp is a versatile and sweet-sounding choice.

Marshall Origin 50C: Was £419, now £375 Marshall Origin 50C: Was £419, now £375

Ever wanted a slice of vintage Marshall tone for less? Of course you have - and now you can with 11% off the Origin 50 combo. With a 3-band EQ, Tilt control, Master volume and presence, as well as a gain boost, this 1x12" combo packs a versatile punch.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Guitar pedal deals

Universal Audio UAFX Starlight Echo Station Universal Audio UAFX Starlight Echo Station £339 £295

A Rolls Royce of delay pedals, Universal Audio do not mess around when it comes to delivering pro studio-quality sounds. For build, tone and usability this is an incredible piece of kit, and the rare saving here is worth taking of advantage of while it's available.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Keys deals

M-Audio Oxygen 25 V4: was £66, now £55 M-Audio Oxygen 25 V4: was £66, now £55

Small doesn't have to mean lacking in features, as proved by this awesome value portable MIDI controller keyboard from M-Audio. With 8 velocity-sensitive trigger pads, 8 assignable rotary controls, an assignable fader, dual pitch/mod wheels and transport controls, it's packing a lot of functionality. Thomann has reduced it by 17% for Cyber Monday, so you can start making music on the go for less!

Korg RK-100S 2: Was £758, now £655 Korg RK-100S 2: Was £758, now £655

Okay, so a keytar isn’t for everyone, but if you need one, you need one - and the Korg RK-100S 2 might be the best option out there. It may look a little strange, but this Korg is actually full of practical features, such as 37 velocity-sensitive keys, 200 presets, 16-band vocoder, 2 oscillators, and one noise generator.

Hemingway DP-501 MKII AT: Was £411, now £368 Hemingway DP-501 MKII AT: Was £411, now £368

Looking for a beginner digital piano this Cyber Monday? Well luckily for you Thomann have the Hemingway DP-501 MKII on offer right now! You can save 10% off this fully 88 note - fully weighted keys - digital piano, which includes 16 voices, effects, and three pedals.

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Software deals

Eventide Ultra Essentials bundle: was £257 Eventide Ultra Essentials bundle: was £257 , now £83

PIck up this sweet bundle of Eventide's famed UltraTap delay, UltraReverb and UltraChannel plugins for a mere £83. That's a tidy 68% off the original price of £257.

Ableton Live 11 Standard: was £295 Ableton Live 11 Standard: was £295 , now £219

You might not get the unlimited this-that-and-everything of Live Suite, the Standard edition still delivers on all fronts with regards to bundled content.



Ableton Live 11 Intro: was £67 Ableton Live 11 Intro: was £67 , now £50

Over 5GB of library content and up to 21 audio effects are just some of the specs that can be yours for just £50 with this download version of Ableton Live 11 Intro.

Antares Auto-Tune Access: Now just £24.50 Antares Auto-Tune Access: Now just £24.50

Antares Auto-Tune Access delivers Auto-Tune's legendary pitch-correction algorithms in a simple, easy-to-use plugin. It's fast enough to use in real-time, making it perfect for live processing and includes controls for correction speed, plus pitch humanization. Take t'pain out of re-pitching your vocals for just £24.50 this Cyber Monday!

Thomann Cyber Monday deals: Drum deals

Pearl 14"x5.5" Modern Utility Steel: £190, Pearl 14"x5.5" Modern Utility Steel: £190, £134

Pearl's Modern Utility snare drum series has been one of the best for budget-friendly snare drums, and this 14"x5.5" Steel number is proof of that. A versatile drum, capable of delivering in a wide range of tunings, this could be a great second snare or an upgrade from your beginner setup. With a massive 30% off, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Meinl 15" Byzance Big Apple Dark Hat: £399 Meinl 15" Byzance Big Apple Dark Hat: £399 , £329

Meinl's Byzance series of cymbals showcases some of the highest quality cymbals in the business, as the 15" Big Apple Dark Hats can testify. They're a fairly thin pair of hand-hammered hats, with the small bell and larger diameter delivering a dark, lower-pitched 'chick' and wash. With £70 (or 18%) off the full price, these hats are some of the best we've seen this Cyber Monday.

Ludwig Black Beauty 14"x5" snare: £722 Ludwig Black Beauty 14"x5" snare: £722 , now £585

The Ludwig Black Beauty is one of the most recorded snare drums of all time. This 5-inch-deep version comes packing all the beefy, brass tone of its 6.5-inch counterpart, and is equipped with a simplified 8-lug configuration for speedy tuning. With almost 20% off, you can get some premium snare DNA at a snip of the regular price for Cyber Monday.

Does Thomann do Cyber Monday?

In the past we've not seen Thomann run any official Cyber Monday offers, however there is always a bargain to be had on the site, so technically every day is Cyber Monday!

That said, last year the Euro-giant entered the fray with over 300 deals that ran for a full week from Black Friday and into the following week, with a whole raft of reductions across a hand-picked range of over 300 products covering guitars, amps, pedals, synths, drums and more. Savings of up to 60% were up for grabs. You can see a few examples of last year's deals further down the page.

When is the Thomann Cyber Monday sale?

The Cyber Monday Thomann sale itself kicks off officially on Monday 29 November. Although the official event doesn't take place until this date, just like most retailers, we predict that some Thomann Cyber Monday may start rolling out sooner. Last year, some retailers started slashing prices from as early as late-October, and didn't stop until well into December. We're already seeing other retailers kick off their Cyber Monday deals fests, and we're excited to see if Thomann follows suit this year.

What can you buy in the Thomann Cyber Monday sale?

Thomann stocks pretty much everything any musician could ever want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul, upgrade your guitar rig, expand your drum kit or start learning a new instrument. You might head to the website planning to buy an electric guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever wish for: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, beginner digital pianos and much more.

The Thomann Cyber Monday sale could also be the time to stock up on those music making accessories that we would deem essential: we're talking things like acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and guitar straps. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Thomann will stock it, and it may just enjoy some sort of discount on Cyber Monday.

Of course, Thomann has become well known globally for its fantastic budget brands too, including the formidable Harley Benton. This line of guitar gear is cheap enough as it is, but maybe, just maybe, we might see some hearty HB discounts this Cyber Monday. But if they do, we think stock will be limited, so you'll need to act fast to get your hands on one. We'll keep you posted and share the latest news here as we get it.

How to prepare for Thomann Cyber Monday?

The best advice when hunting for Thomann Cyber Monday deals is to know what you're looking for in advance. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer, pianist or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Thomann Cyber Monday deals start dropping, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't. There will be so many deals coming your way on the day that being able to cut through the noise is super important.

Also make sure you're clued up on current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal really is when you see it reduced on Cyber Monday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides and reviews.

Don't forget that Thomann isn't the only major retailer offering Cyber Monday savings, either. Check out our retailer and Cyber Monday product pages below for even more options and to zone in on the deals you're looking for.

Alesis are considered one of the big three ekit players, and the Crimson II is a serious proposition, with mesh heads all round for a realistic, playable feel, and 671 sounds, 54 preset and 20 user kits on board.