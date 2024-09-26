The final issue of Future Music is out now

Future Music issue 414 is on sale now, which we must acknowledge with a heavy heart will be the final issue of the magazine.

For our final issue, we wanted to leave you with a selection of tried and tested mixing advice to help you nail that final mix. To that end, we’ve curated some of the most timeless and essential advice from our team of experts.

One More Time...

Future Music first launched more than 30 years ago in the autumn of 1992 and since the early-’90s, FM has played a role in the creation of some truly incredible electronic music. In that time, the magazine has released sample packs that have gone on to become bonafide classics, given early coverage to artists as diverse as Aphex Twin, Four Tet and Avicii, reviewed thousands of cutting-edge synths, plugins and studio tools and charted the rise, fall and revival of numerous sub-genres and styles.

Sadly, things change, and the concept of a print publication focused on something as forward-thinking as music technology has become an increasingly difficult proposition in recent years.

While the magazine itself is going away, the expert knowledge, writing and opinions behind FM will continue to live on here on MusicRadar – we’d encourage readers to follow us online, via social media or YouTube, if you don’t already.

If you are a subscriber to FM, please don’t worry – our subscriptions team will be in touch with you directly to confirm that you will be refunded the remainder of your subscription term within 7-10 days of this final issue.

For now, all that is left is for us to say a huge thank you to all the team members, writers, photographers, contributors and collaborators who have helped to make Future Music over the past three decades. And of course, to express our gratitude to everyone who has read, subscribed-to or supported FM in that time.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page

All print and digital copies include access to 18GB+ of exclusive samples and more!

Interviews

Public Service Broadcasting – In the studio with the UK alt rock innovators

DJ BORING – The Australian-born producer breaks down a track from his DJ-Kicks mix on video

Rafael Anton Irisarri – The in-demand engineer and adventurous musician – formerly known as The Sight Below – on the subtle art of mastering ambient music and his new solo album

Ben Bohmer – The German musician on creating his latest album for Ninja Tune

Purple Disco Machine – On bringing the funk to electronic music and collaborating with his disco heroes

Classic Album – Ken Ishii on his '90s classic Reference To Difference

Technique

Ultimate Mixing and Mastering Tips – We leave you with our finest mixdown advice

Masterclass – Master the latest generation of MPE synths

Producer's Guide – Why producers love the 1176 compressor

Reviews

Moog Muse

Gamechanger Audio Motor Synth Mk II

PreSonus Quantum HD 8

Roli Seaboard Block M

NI Traktor Pro 4

Arturia KeyLab Essential 61 mk3

...and more

Samples

Rave FX – Add some old-school drama to your tracks with this pack of rave-ready risers, downers, dub sirens, drops and more

Retro Reverbs – We break out our best hardware effects for this pack of classic reverb-heavy sounds inspired by old school spatial units

Access the FM sample archive – UPDATED FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!