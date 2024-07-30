Issue 412 of Future Music is out now

There are arguments to be made that hardware drum machines are a bit of an anachronism in the modern age.

Software drum tools – including the stock ones included in most DAWs – are so powerful that it could seem counterintuitive to limit yourself to a single instrument for beat making. There is, however, something special about the physical process of programming, playing and tweaking rhythms using hardware.

The key to making the most of a drum machine in the modern age is to lean into its limitations and characteristics. As we discuss in this month’s cover feature, if you really learn the capabilities of a machine and how far they can be pushed, a hardware drum machine can still be the perfect tool to unlock your creativity.

Interviews

Actress – The ever-innovative Darren Cunningham on his approach to production and making his most atmospheric album to date

Max Cooper – The UK artist on his favourite synths and his visually guided workflow

Kiasmos – The Nordic duo bringing modern classical into dance on vintage Korgs, orchestral mixing and their love of the iPhone mic

Elsy Wameyo – The hip-hop and R&B songwriter on the influence of her heritage and crafting her debut album

Classic Album – D:Ream talk us through their '90s debut album On Vol.1

Technique

Ultimate Drum Machines – How and why you should be integrating a hardware drum machine into your workflow

Masterclass – Make the most of the new features in Reason 13

Producer's Guide – Why we still love the classic Sequential Prophet-5

Pioneers – The often counterintuitive brilliance of Prince as a producer

Reviews

Moog Labyrinth

Dreadbox Murmux Adept

Knobula Echo Cinematic

Arturia FX Collection 5

Dynaudio Core 5 and Sub

Shure MV7+

Reason Studios Reason 13

Korg Opsix MkII

Samples

‘90s Jungle – We can’t accept drum ‘n’ bass. Nothing but classic ‘90s jungle influences in this pack of beats, loops and lines

Retro Strings – Get the classic sound of sampled strings with the pack of warm and fuzzy orchestral sounds and stirring string stabs

Access the FM sample archive – UPDATED FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!