Issue 413 of Future Music is out now

When it comes to electronic music production, there are staple sounds – a house beat, a garage bassline, a DnB break – and then there are those unique and creative sounds you find scattered throughout the best tracks. Distinctive moments that you hear that instantly make you remember the song, or signify it as the work of a specific artist or group.

It’s these sorts of sounds we’re focusing on in this issue’s cover feature. We’ll be exploring effect ideas and processing tips, not with the aim of getting you to recreate a specific sound, but hopefully inspiring something completely fresh, new and distinctive to your style.

All print and digital readers can grab all of this issue’s exclusive download content from our download page!

Interviews

WHY? – Tapping ever deeper into his neurosis, Yoni Wolf chats about his eighth WHY? album The Well I Fell Into

A Guy Called Gerald – The acid house and jungle icon sits down to talk about his history with the 808, 909 and 303

salute – The Ninja Tune artist talks about balancing influence from pop and classic house, and the creative process behind their debut album TRUE MAGIC

Monolake – Ableton co-creator Robert Henke chats about his 10th Monolake LP and the future impact of AI

Classic Album – DJ Nu-Mark on his hip-hop comeback Broken Sunlight

Technique

Elevate Your Sound – Creative effects ideas and sound design tactics to help your tracks stand out from the crowd

Masterclass – Shape sound better with our guide to modern EQ tools

Producer's Guide – Why producers love the ARP Odyssey

Pioneers – Exploring the hard-to-define genius of Rick Rubin

Reviews

Oberheim TEO-5

Donner Essential D1 Beat Machine

Intellijel Atlantix

Lewitt Connect 2

Ableton Live 12.1

iZotope RX 11 Advanced

...and more

Samples

Forest Percussion – Natural sounds are the name of the game in this pack of tree and wood-inspired knocks, hits and percussion sounds

Digital Breaks – Put a modern, electronic spin on your breakbeat productions with this pack of defiantly digital drum loops and slices

Access the FM sample archive – UPDATED FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!