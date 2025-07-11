MusicRadar deals of the week: It's your last chance to grab a Prime Day deal on gear from Fender, Roland, Casio, Yamaha, Toontrack & more - but you'll have to be quick

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

If you’ve been online in the last few days, you’ve likely noticed that Amazon is hosting its huge Prime Day sales event. This year, it’s a four-day extravaganza filled with the best deals we've seen yet. Today marks the final day of the event, and there are still numerous incredible discounts to take advantage of, featuring respected brands like Epiphone, Yamaha, and Squier. Now is the perfect time to snag your dream instrument for a fraction of the cost.

In addition to Amazon's massive sale, many traditional retailers are also offering enticing discounts. For instance, Guitar Center is running a promotion where you can save 25% on all electric items until August 6th. Sweetwater is another great option, offering up to 50% off a variety of live sound gear, including microphones, PAs, and mixers.

Don’t miss out on Musician's Friend either; they have a variety of Flash Deals, featuring discounts on electric guitars, microphones, acoustic guitars, digital pianos, and more.

Save 20% Fender Player Plus Telecaster: was $1,199.99 now $959.99 at Fender If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the guitar I think you should go for. With a massive $240 discount, it’s superb value for money, largely thanks to the addition of a series circuit that unlocks humbucker-esque tone. With rounded fingerboard edges and a set of locking tuners, you’ve got yourself a proper gigging workhorse for less than a grand.

Save 60% EHX x JHS Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Sweetwater Sound Over at Sweetwater, you'll find my top deal on guitar gear, with the Electro-Harmonix x JHS Lizard Queen octave fuzz getting a massive $59.40 reduction, taking it to below half price. At just shy of $40, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a new pedal, delivering an excellent fuzz tone with an adjustable octave for additional flexibility. It looks super cool too!

Save 70% Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $149.99 now $45 at Fender If you want to outfit your pedalboard for less, then this is a great deal that beats anything I’ve seen at Amazon thus far. With a gigantic discount of $104.99 on the large cable kit, you’re getting 15 patch cables of great quality and varying lengths for just $3 each. It’s the perfect way to neaten up that pedalboard ahead of any summer and autumn shows, or just make life easier for you practicing at home.

Save 20% Roland FP-30X: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Sweetwater Sound Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now, you can save £150

Save $200 Epiphone 1964 SG Standard Reissue: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Sweetwater Sound At a reduced $1,099, you get a premium Epiphone that, thanks to the open book headstock, is as close as you'll be able to get to a genuine Gibson SG for a small portion of the price. Not only that, it’s styled after one of the most desirable SGs of them all, with a Maestro Vibrola and half-sized 61-style pickguard to boot.

Save $359.80 ESP LTD KH-WZ: was $1,799 now $1,439.20 at Sweetwater Sound Looking for a stunning guitar that sounds just as good as it looks? Check out the ESP LTD KH-WZ, inspired by Kirk Hammett’s iconic White Zombie guitar! It features killer artwork from the classic horror film and comes equipped with signature EMG Bone Breaker pickups. The lightning-fast 24-fret neck, stunning graphics, and Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo make it a must-have for any metal fan. Plus, it comes with a custom graphic case that's just as cool!

Casio AP-550: was $2,999 now $2,799 at Sweetwater Sound With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Save 67% IK Multimedia Amplitube 5 Max: was $299.99 now $99 at IK Multimedia Still one of the best guitar plugins in the game, IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 Max is jam-packed full of ultra-realistic amp models, and with over 430 amp and effects models in this version, it's one of the most complete offerings available. It's got a gigantic $200 reduction at the official IK store at the moment, which makes it incredibly value for money.

Save 73% Waves Scheps Parallel Particles: was $129 now $34.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Another Andrew Scheps signature model, the Scheps Parallel Particles plugin is a brilliant option for enhancing the vibe of a particular instrument that isn't quite cutting it in the mix. Based on Scheps' parallel processing tools, it's a fantastic quick fix for any instrument you like, be it a synth bassline, a shaker, or a lead part that needs an extra push to the front. We found it incredibly easy to use thanks to the simple interface, and it's one of our top choice saturation plugins.

Save 25% Toontrack Superior Drummer 3: was $399 now $299 at Sweetwater Sound I had to hold off upgrading from Superior 2 to 3 because even for software it’s so damn pricey. Over the past few years, it also seldom ever got a discount, no doubt due to its massive popularity. Over the last 12 months or so, I’ve seen it discounted quite a few times, so I finally picked it up at the start of the year, and safe to say I’ve been absolutely blown away by it. I use it for creating drum tracks for my solo work, whereby I use programmed drums to save on studio time, but I’ve also used it for sample replacing live drum tracks, and stacking drums for that modern drum tone. The fact that you can import multi-track audio and the software replaces the hits automatically is unbelievably powerful, so despite it still being quite expensive even when on sale, I highly recommend it if you want to improve the quality of your drums or work entirely in the box.

Save 20% Linsoul Punch Audio Martilo: was $329 now $263.20 at Amazon The Linsoul x Punch Audio collaboration is ideal for those who need a bass upgrade with their IEMs. ‘Martillo’ – Spanish for ‘hammer’ – is all you need to know about the performance. The two 8mm DD drivers handle the bass in a powerful, yet musical way; however, by no means does it overpower the other important frequencies. The look and build quality are razor-sharp and for 20% off during the Prime Day sales, this will be a considerable and cost-effective upgrade to your current IEM rig.

