“The ultimate companion to Tone Master Pro and the ideal solution for players who use modellers at home or on stage”: EVH Gear drops the Hypersonic FR-12 FRFR speaker – 1000-watts to get the most out of your modeller

The market for FRFR speakers has just got hotter with EVH Gear entering the fray with the Hypersonic FR-12, a compact 1x12 powerhouse with 1,000-watts of juice that was unveiled at NAMM 2025 and is now available from dealers worldwide.

It is a chip off the old block; you might even mistake it for an EVH Gear speaker cabinet. Available in black vinyl or the more LA hard-rock looking Ivory shares the classic aesthetic of the 5150 tube amps et al. But the technology at work here is quite different.

The whole idea of the FRFR speaker is that it is entirely neutral. The ‘full range flat response’ means just that; these powered speakers present the sound from your amp modeller without colouring it with extra frequencies, preserving all the dynamics and details in your amp profiles and captures – and it’s effects.

As a Fender-owned company, of course EVH Gear makes mention that it will work gangbusters with the Big F’s flagship modelling unit, the Tone Master Pro, but this is similarly well-placed to welcome the signal from your Quad or Nano Cortex, Line 6 Helix , HeadRush or Fractal. It’ll handle a Kemper just fine, too.

Actually, speaking of the Tone Master Pro, but more specifically the Tone Master FR-12 FRFR speaker that was launched to complement it, there are a lot of similarities with the Hypersonic FR-12. Both are 1,000-watt FRFR platforms, with that Class D power amp driving one 12” “special design” speaker and a 1” wide dispersion high-frequency tweeter, and both share the same set of controls.

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

The Hypersonic FR-12 has a straightforward control panel with dials for Volume, a 3-band EQ, and high-end Cut dial. Around the back of the speaker you’ll find one balanced 1/4” and XLR combo input, and another for the output, with ground lift.

Both speakers weigh the same, too, tipping the scales at 27.6lbs/12.5kg, featuring a cabinet of lightweight plywood, integrated tilt legs, and straps in the same places.

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

The only noticeable difference we can see here is the trade dress. But maybe these things do matter. After all, the Tone Master FR-12, with its vintage Fender look, is probably more suitable for those deploying their amp modeller in the service of blues, pop, country, jazz and rock.

For hard rock and metal guitar, maybe the EVH Gear version would be a better fit.

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

Either way, EVH Gear has got these on the market, with the choice of Black or Ivory vinyl coverings, and they’re priced £469/$699 street. See EVH Gear for more details.