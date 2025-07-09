“We have worked for two years to get the guitar just where we want it”: PRS remixes its vintage-inspired NF 53 for the SE line – and it's a serious workhorse electric for under a grand

PRS Guitars has expanded its SE line with the super-popular NF 53, offering the smart bolt-on electric guitar in a trio of finishes – and at a more accessible price point than its US-made siblings.

If you are looking for a pro-quality electric guitar under $/£1000, well, you might have come to the right place, because even if Paul Reed Smith based this sorta T-style on his 1953 vintage model there’s a ‘play anything’ vibe to the NF 53 that makes it generationally agnostic on the electric guitar family tree.

Sure, you could dial in some beefed up twang and play to the country crowd – there are classic tones for rock and blues guitar, too – but there is plenty of power in the Narrowfield DD electric guitar pickups. This would be an excellent session instrument.

PRS COO Jack Higginbotham says they’ve been working on this SE version ever since they launched the original NF 53 in 2023.

“We have worked for two years to get the guitar just where we want it – especially the neck and the pickups,” says Higginbotham. “The SE NF 53 offers a modern take on vintage tones like the Maryland version, but offers a bit more bite, giving it its own unique voice. Whether you are playing for your own enjoyment in your home or gigging professionally, we think you will find this instrument to be inspirational and take you to new places inside your music.”

As you can see from the open-grain White Dog Hair and Black Dog Hair finish options, the SE NF 53 has a swamp ash body.

You can see the inspiration in that T-style shape – and the bolt-on maple neck and 25.5” scale length – but there’s a lot more contouring, both to the top of the body and below, with the bottom cutaway sculpted to offer up more of the fingerboard.

The 10” radius fingerboard is the only place where you will find PRS Guitars’ trademark bling. There are bird inlays on maple. Elsewhere, it’s a more blue-collar vibe.

The hum-cancelling Narrowfield DD “S” pickups are arguably the star of the show here. They are designed with taller bobbins, and taller bobbins makes for more winds and more metal in the pickup design, which makes for a “focused, powerful tone” with tight bottom end and sparkly highs.

They are voiced for twang, but also – and crucially for a guitar that’s designed for versatility – they will handle gain well.

Elsewhere, you’ve got the brass-saddle bridge sitting on a steel plate. There are PRS-designed tuners with ‘Wing’ buttons, and the price includes a padded gig bag.

Oh, yes, the price; expect to pay £979/$979. For more details, head over to PRS Guitars.