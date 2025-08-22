'Illness' forces The Who to postpone Philly date on final US tour

The Who’s final US tour has hit a bump in the road in that the third date in the tour, in Philadelphia last night (August 21) has had to be postponed due to “illness”.

In a social media post, the venue - the delightfully-named Xfinity Mobile Arena – said that they were working towards sorting out a new date and that ticket holders are advised to keep hold of their tickets.

It’s not yet known who exactly is ill and what the severity of that illness is. The next date is at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday. There is no news yet regarding whether that show is going ahead.

What the band are saying will be their final US tour kicked off in Sunrise, Florida last Saturday (August 16). These have been The Who’s first US gigs with Scott Devours on drums, after the prolonged, messy departure of Zak Starkey.

Their 23-song set opened with I Can’t Explain and covered all the bases you’d expect, finishing on the Who’s Next album track that provides the title of the tour – The Song Is Over.

The 17-date tour takes the band through to the end of September and a show in Las Vegas. Ticketholders for the next few dates would be advised to check social media for updates.