“The Level Of Concern USB drive carries significant meaning for the band and its history”: Twenty One Pilots are hit by gear theft... again
It was taken at a fan event in LA
It’s undoubtedly been the year of rock n’ roll robbery. Artists as varied as Heart, New Zealand indie band The Beths and DJ duo The Menendez Brothers have had some of their gear stolen this year. Now Twenty One Pilots have been hit by theft for the second time in just six months.
Back in May, one of their drums was lifted after their show at the Manchester AO Arena. Now the duo have had a USB drive snatched at an exhibit at a fan event before their pair of shows at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The theft occurred some time on Sunday (26 October). The band have sent out an email to all those who attended asking the event for any information that might lead to the drive’s recovery.
“We are reaching out to sincerely request its return - no questions asked, and anonymity fully respected,” their message reads. “The Level Of Concern USB drive carries significant meaning for the band and its history.” Apparently it’s called the Level Of Concern USB drive after the band’s single from 2020.
The Level of Concern USB has been stolen during a Twenty One Pilots Fan Premier Event. pic.twitter.com/c6N2urq0qeOctober 26, 2025
Fans have also been helping in the search and have been sharing photos of the exhibit with the USB drive with timestamps of when they last saw it.
Obviously, if you do have any information get in touch with the band via social media. And if you are the perpetrator, the duo have asked you to mail the drive to Warner Music Group’s New York office.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025.
