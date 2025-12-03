"When culture is allowed to move freely, people discover that their common ground is far wider than the borders that divide them": Level 42's Mark King, Jools Holland and Dame Evelyn Glennie join alliance to remove barriers to UK-EU touring

Jools Holland, Level 42's Mark King and Dame Evelyn Glennie have thrown their weight behind a new cross-industry organisation that hopes to break down the barriers to touring that have emerged since Brexit.

The newly-formed Cultural Exchange Coalition (or CEC for short) includes a number of major music industry entities such as UK Music, the Musicians' Union, and the European Music Exporters Exchange, as well as more than 50 businesses from across the EU - and now counts stars such as Holland and King amongst its ranks.

Following a joint UK-EU summit in May 2025, the UK and EU signed the Common Understanding agreement, a series of measures designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the wake of the UK's exit from the bloc. Amongst these measures was a commitment to support cultural exchange.

In its mission statement, the CEC declares its desire to see this become a reality, citing a "shared ambition to transform the commitment into meaningful actions - strengthening creative collaboration, removing barriers and driving shared growth" - in other words, helping to make touring easier for musicians from both the UK and EU.

“The barriers that continue to confront musicians, crew and artists trying to tour across the UK and the EU is severely hampering economic growth, cultural exchange and our ability to grow the music industry", says Tom Kiehl, the CEO of UK Music.

"The Cultural Exchange Coalition is a mark of our determination to work with our European partners to tear down those barriers and capitalise on the huge benefits of cross-border cooperation.”

The organisation aims to achieve its goals by persuading the UK government to negotiate new agreements with the EU that directly address newfound barriers to touring, which would most notably include measures that tackle rising costs and lengthy visa processes.

Dame Evelyn Glennie performs at the National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming at SSE Arena, Wembleyin 2021 (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty)

“Since we left the EU, cultural exchange has been hamstrung by increased costs, increased time and bureaucracy", says Dave Webster (chair of LIVE Touring UK, and Head of International for the Musicians’ Union and now co-chair of the CEC). "The aim of the CEC is to champion the cultural and economic benefits of cultural exchange, reduce the barriers and ensure touring artists and the wider performing and visual arts community can fully deliver their creative excellence.”

By bringing cross-industry figures together to act, and leveraging the belief that shared culture still connects nations across the continent even in the wake of the UK's departure from the EU, the alliance hopes to motivate the government into action - a cause likely boosted by support from household names like King and Holland.

“Having been a touring musician for the past forty years with Level 42, and still actively on the road, I can attest firmly that the role that UK musicians play in contributing to the economy at home and abroad has become so much harder since leaving the European Union, a situation that desperately needs addressing”, said Mark King.

Likewise, Jools Holland, OBE, was vocal about the issues he'd seen caused by Brexit. “The ability of musicians and the wider creative industries to easily be able to access the EU and the UK has been hampered by the UK’s departure. I sincerely hope that changes can be made to make life easier for musicians in the future.”

The alliance also has the support of broadcasters, including DJ and Chair of LIVE, Steve Lamacq. “Building an audience beyond your own borders is such a pivotal moment in an artist’s career. The more opportunities they have to play, and the more opportunities we all have to enjoy their shows, the richer life will be. We will all gain if we can remove the current barriers to touring – for artists and crew, kit and merch.”

“When culture is allowed to move freely," says Percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, "people discover that their common ground is far wider than the borders that divide them. The Cultural Exchange Coalition is a reminder that our shared creativity is not a luxury but a vital bridge - one that can cultivate trust, unlock opportunity and prove that the UK and Europe’s cultural power is strongest when we build it together.”