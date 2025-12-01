“A clear winner”: The best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals for music fans, ranked
There's still time to lock in a great price
As a music fan, it can sometimes feel like you need to subscribe to every TV streaming service around if you want to watch all the best stuff. However, many people can’t justify the considerable expense of doing this, so have to pick and choose.
So, we’re here to guide you through the best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals so that you can decide which one is right for you. That said, with prices as low as they are, you may be able to afford to sign up to more than you thought…
The best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals for musicians, ranked
1. Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) - $4.99 a month for 12 months
Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) bundle: was $12.99 per month now $4.99 per month at Disney+
A clear winner, particularly if you're a fan of The Beatles or Taylor Swift. There's so much Fab Four fodder on Disney+ that it's difficult to know where to start, but the remastered Anthology series is as good a place as any. Swifties, meanwhile, only have until 12 December to wait until The End of an Era, a six-part docu-series that goes behind-the-scenes on Tay-Tay's all-conquering Eras tour, which ended just under a year ago, while a concert film of the final show is also incoming. And that's just the start: Disney+ and Hulu are also home to Summer of Soul and Sly Lives!, two amazing documentaries from Questlove, and Dear Mama, which tells the story of Tupac Shakur. In fact, there's so much here that it might take you more than a year to get through it all, so here's to another deal in 2026...
2. Paramount+ Premium - $2.99 a month for 2 months
Paramount+ 'Premium' plan: was $12.99 per month now $2.99 at Paramount+
You can currently save $10 on the ad-free Paramount+ 'Premium' plan, a discount that lasts for two months. That should give you plenty of time to watch not only No Escape Now, the tear-jerking documentary that charts Ozzy Osbourne's journey to his final show, but also the entertaining How Music Got Free, which tells the story of the early peer-to-peer file sharing services (Napster and LimeWire, for example) that changed the music business forever.
UK users: Get Standard for £3.99/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £35.49 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£7.99/month or £70.99/year). Or get Premium for £5.49/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £48.99 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£10.99/month or £97.99/year).
3. HBO Max (with ads) - $2.99 a month for 12 months
HBO Max annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at HBO Max
HBO has long been a byword for quality, so getting Max for a year for less than $3 a month for 12 months seems like a steal. What have music fans got to watch, though? The new Jeff Buckley documentary, It's Never Over, for a start (that arrives on 4 December), and then there's revealing Billy Joel documentary And So It Goes. Other bangers include Stax: Soulville USA and The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.
UK users: HBO Max isn't currently available in the UK, but some of its content is available via a Now TV Entertainment plan, which is currently available for half price - £4.99 a month - on a 12-month plan.
4. Apple TV - $5.99 a month for 6 months
Apple TV 6-month subscription: was $12.99 per month now $5.99 at Apple
Surprisingly, given Apple's close association with music, the pickings on its streaming service for music fans are relatively slim. There's still some good stuff here to justify signing up for that half-price subscription, though: The Beastie Boys Story, Bono's Stories of Surrender, Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You and Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. The deal lasts for six months, so here's hoping that'll cover the release of Apple's forthcoming Fleetwood Mac documentary, too.
UK users: You can get Apple TV for £4.99 a month for six months.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.