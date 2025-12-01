“A clear winner”: The best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals for music fans, ranked

As a music fan, it can sometimes feel like you need to subscribe to every TV streaming service around if you want to watch all the best stuff. However, many people can’t justify the considerable expense of doing this, so have to pick and choose.

So, we’re here to guide you through the best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals so that you can decide which one is right for you. That said, with prices as low as they are, you may be able to afford to sign up to more than you thought…

The best Cyber Monday TV streaming deals for musicians, ranked

1. Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) - $4.99 a month for 12 months

Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) bundle: was $12.99 per month now $4.99 per month at Disney+

A clear winner, particularly if you're a fan of The Beatles or Taylor Swift. There's so much Fab Four fodder on Disney+ that it's difficult to know where to start, but the remastered Anthology series is as good a place as any. Swifties, meanwhile, only have until 12 December to wait until The End of an Era, a six-part docu-series that goes behind-the-scenes on Tay-Tay's all-conquering Eras tour, which ended just under a year ago, while a concert film of the final show is also incoming. And that's just the start: Disney+ and Hulu are also home to Summer of Soul and Sly Lives!, two amazing documentaries from Questlove, and Dear Mama, which tells the story of Tupac Shakur. In fact, there's so much here that it might take you more than a year to get through it all, so here's to another deal in 2026...

2. Paramount+ Premium - $2.99 a month for 2 months

Paramount+ 'Premium' plan: was $12.99 per month now $2.99 at Paramount+

You can currently save $10 on the ad-free Paramount+ 'Premium' plan, a discount that lasts for two months. That should give you plenty of time to watch not only No Escape Now, the tear-jerking documentary that charts Ozzy Osbourne's journey to his final show, but also the entertaining How Music Got Free, which tells the story of the early peer-to-peer file sharing services (Napster and LimeWire, for example) that changed the music business forever. UK users: Get Standard for £3.99/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £35.49 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£7.99/month or £70.99/year). Or get Premium for £5.49/month for the first 3 months on a monthly plan or £48.99 for the first year on an annual plan. After that, the regular price will apply (£10.99/month or £97.99/year).

3. HBO Max (with ads) - $2.99 a month for 12 months

HBO Max annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at HBO Max

HBO has long been a byword for quality, so getting Max for a year for less than $3 a month for 12 months seems like a steal. What have music fans got to watch, though? The new Jeff Buckley documentary, It's Never Over, for a start (that arrives on 4 December), and then there's revealing Billy Joel documentary And So It Goes. Other bangers include Stax: Soulville USA and The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. UK users: HBO Max isn't currently available in the UK, but some of its content is available via a Now TV Entertainment plan, which is currently available for half price - £4.99 a month - on a 12-month plan.

4. Apple TV - $5.99 a month for 6 months