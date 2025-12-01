“We are devastated - Thom’s infection has made it impossible for him to sing”: Radiohead postpone two of their four Copenhagen dates

Radiohead have announced that they are having to postpone two of their Copenhagen shows due to Thom Yorke’s "extreme” throat infection.

The affected gigs are tonight’s (December 1) and tomorrow’s (December 2). These have now been pushed back to Monday December 15 and Tuesday December 16, respectively. Tickets for the shows will be automatically transferred to the new dates, and fans are encouraged to contact their point of purchase if they require a refund.

At present, the other two Copenhagen dates, on Thursday and Friday (December 4 and 5) are going ahead. The thinking being that Yorke’s Strepsils will have worked their magic by then.

The band have issued a statement, saying: ‘Radiohead are gutted to have to announce the postponement of their first two Copenhagen dates this week - tonight, December 1, and tomorrow, December 2. The shows have been rescheduled for December 15 and 16 respectively.

"Thom Yorke has been diagnosed with an extreme throat infection.”

The group’s statement continues, “We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom’s throat infection has made it impossible for him to sing.”

“Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on Dec 4 and 5, and all four Berlin shows, starting on Dec 8.

"We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back onstage again; needless to say we feel terrible that we are unable to play tonight and tomorrow.”

The band completed their four-night residency at London’s O2 last week to rave reviews. After the Copenhagen dates that haven’t been postponed, they have four shows at the Uber Arena in Berlin from December 8 to 12.