Cyber Monday music deals 2020: All the latest deals for musicians, updated live

The Cyber Monday music deals are kicking off! Following the epicness of Black Friday, the biggest shops and brands on the planet are continuing to drop fantastic deals on bargain music gear across this weekend, ahead of Cyber Monday. This year the deals are super strong. Don't believe us? Right now at Sweetwater you can save up to 70% off a range of music gear, Guitar Center is offering up to 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15 and ProAudioStar is slashing 20% off with discount code BF20.

The sheer volume of Cyber Monday musical instrument deals can be overwhelming, so we're on hand to help arm you with all the latest info you need to get your hands on a dream electric guitar, invest in a new electronic drum set, score yourself a new laptop for music production or pick up some plugins to supercharge your next musical project.

Best Cyber Monday music deals around the web

Cyber Monday music deals: The best deals

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: £1,299 £1,249.97

Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was £2,799, now £2470, save £329

This model comes with a 2.3GHz 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB Ultrafast SSD. You can bag all this today with a £329 saving.

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can't go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off, so go take a look.

We've always been a sucker for a faded green shade on guitars, and the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention, especially when it's down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.

The combination of an active EMG 81, Sustainiac pickup, Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck gives this Schecter C-1 a whole lot of options. The Sustaniac will create infinite sustain, with switches for the fundamental and harmonic sounds. It's supposed to cost $859, but here it's marked down to $689 at Musician's Friend, making this a lot of guitar for the money.

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.

Casio Privia PX-770: $749.99 $699.99 at Sweetwater

One of the most highly-rated digital pianos among its peers, the Casio Privia Px-770 is now just $699.99 at Sweetwater. With 88 hammer-action keys, and 19 different high-quality sounds to choose from, there's a lot to like here.

View Deal

Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle: $169 , now $119.99, save £49.01

This Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle has everything you need, including a 61-key responsive keyboard with 300 built-in sounds to choose from, and a whole bunch of bundled accessories. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing deal.

This has to be one of the biggest savings we've seen; $400 off the outstanding Casio CDP-S150 88-key digital piano, a saving of over 51%. If you're considering upgrading your existing digital piano or want to invest in a tool that will serve you for years to come, the CDP-S150 is the perfect choice.

As a complementary pair, Ableton Push 2 and Live Suite 10 are on another level. Gain complete, tactile control over every element of the music composition and production process and take advantage of all the tricks Live 10 Suite has to offer for their lowest ever price.

Novation Launchpad X: Was $249, now $159, save $90

The Novation Launchpad X is the ideal performance pad for Ableton Live users. It brings 64 velocity-sensitive RGB pads which react to your playing, allowing you to add extra expression to your tracks. Step away from the screen and see what the Launchpad X can do for your playing.

From compressors and delays, to EQs and epic plugin bundles. There are huge savings to be had on production essentials from Waves.

All the software your studio could ever need, plus a whole lot more, with up to 75% off for Cyber Monday. IK Multimedia's Total Studio 2 Max has it all, and for just €249 it's the perfect time to add it to your roster.

Get some hugely impressive studio drum sounds that can be played from your electronic drum set over MIDI. Or, if you're a guitarist, make use of the MIDI grooves to create the perfect drum part for your latest idea. We can't think of a better set of sounds for $79

Save 93% on this 22 Air Music instruments and FX pack featuring Hybrid, The Riser and Creative FX Collection Plus. This is a Plugin Boutique exclusive offer.

Cyber Monday music deals: Discounts and coupons

Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale: Save up to 70%

Save up to 70% off a range of guitars, drums, recording gear, software, headphones and so much more from the big brands, through to 28 November.

Guitar Center Black Friday coupon: Save 15% on select items

From pianos and guitars, to DJ turntables and headphones, get 15% off qualifying items using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.

Get 20% off at Pro Audio Star: Use code BF20

Stick the code BF20 in at checkout and you can save 20% off loads of qualifying music gear at Pro Audio Star right now.

Musician's Friend BF coupon: Save up to 15%

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items. This promotion covers everything from guitars and amps, to mics and keyboards. It is only for a limited time however, so don't hang about!

Cyber Monday music deals: Software

Load up on software with the best Cyber Monday plugin deals

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3

Get a free SDX Expansion pack worth $149

Invest in one of the most comprehensive collections of drum sounds, and Sweetwater will give you a free SDX Expansion pack! Choose from the list at checkout.

Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59, save $90

Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You'll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn't want better sounding drums for only $59? Get it now at Sweetwater.

DB-33: Was £59.95 , now just £3.95

Save 93% at Plugin Boutique on this virtual organ that recreates the sounds and controllability of classic tonewheel organs such as the B3.

Xpand!2: Was £45.95 , now just £3.95

Save 91% on this multitimbral workstation offering four active sound slots, or parts, per patch. This deal is available at Plugin Boutique.

IK Happy Holideals: Up to 50% off select software

If you're looking to expand your plugin folder, you won't want to miss this. IK Multimedia has cut the price - by 50% in some cases - of instruments and effects up until the 4th January. Included in the sale are the MODO DRUM and Clavitube instruments, T-RackS Space Delay and Sunset Sound Studio Reverb, plus the excellent Amplitube Joe Satriani and Brian May editions, and more. There's some serious clout on the table here, so get clicking!

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: $299 , now $149, save $150

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard.

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: $299 , now $149, save $150

The tonehound's playground. BIAS Amp 2 gives you total freedom over your amp's topology, and thanks to this offer, you can get 50% of the Elite (priced above) and Pro versions, plus there's $40 off the Standard version too. Click on the link to make your selection!

Vacuum Pro: Was £99.95 , now just £3.95

Save a whopping 96% on this polyphonic virtual analogue synthesizer with vacuum tube circuit modelling that perfectly captures the crunchy, warm sound of analogue. Get it now at Plugin Boutique.

Slate Digital VMS Classic Tubes 3 | $299 , now $99, save $200

Slate Digital's VMS Classic Tubes 3 expansion adds another five microphone emulations to your arsenal. Included are emulations of vintage tube mics, as well as tube/ribbon hybrids. It's the perfect addition to the VMS ML-1. Get it today for less at Sweetwater.

Cyber Monday music deals: Keyboards & pianos

Lay your hands on the best Cyber Monday keyboard piano deals

One of the most highly-rated digital pianos among its peers, the Casio Privia Px-770 is now just $699.99 at Sweetwater. With 88 hammer-action keys, and 19 different high-quality sounds to choose from, there's a lot to like here.

With $100 off this superb Casio CDP-S150 at Sweetwater it's the ideal time to buy. 88 hammer-action keys, 10 tones to choose from and a stereo speaker system make this an excellent choice for beginners, too.

Casio Privia PX-S1000: $649.99 $599.99 at Sweetwater

The Casio Privia PX-S1000 adds Bluetooth integration into the mix, allowing you to perform full band mixes by streaming audio from your smartphone or tablet. Add to that the fact that the PX-S1000 is 43% smaller than previous-gen Privia models and this is an outstanding package for anyone looking to upgrade their home setup.

Casio Privia PX-870: $999.99 $949.99 at Sweetwater

The flagship Casio Privia PX-870 packs in an incredible amount of features, including multi-dimensional processing for truly life-like sounds and a two-track recorder so you can layer up your playing to create expansive compositions. With $50 off at Sweetwater, it's the perfect time to invest.

Yamaha P-45 Bundle: Was $649.99, now $599.99

The Yamaha P-45 Beginners bundle at Guitar Center includes everything you need to get you playing. Centred around the excellent Yamaha P-45 digital piano, it also includes a stand, bench, tutorial books and a set of headphones.

Casio CDP-S100: Was $449.99, now $349.99

As an entry-level digital piano, the Casio CDP-S100 is pretty hard to beat. It packs in 88 hammer action keys, Bluetooth connectivity and adjustable effects to help shape your tone. With $50 off at Guitar Center, this one is worth snapping up.

Casio CDP-S150: Was $479, now $379, save $100

This superb 88-key intermediate digital piano features some of the best, most playable keys we've seen at this price, all packaged together in a form which is smaller than most competitors. 10 in-built sounds ensure you can switch things up tonally.

Casio CDP-S150 bundle: Was $588, now $439.99, save $148

To really get you up and running, the Casio CDP-S150 bundle is worth a look. It delivers the superb 88-key Casio CDP-S150 with hammer action keys, along with a dedicated piano stand and bench for just $439.99, down from $588.

Casio Privia PX-S1000RD: Was $774.96, now $699.99, save $75

As if a stunning red, 88-key digital piano with Casio's incredibly life-like audio tech wasn't enough, this bundle also provides a stand, bench and sustain pedal so you can be up and playing super quickly.

Casio Privia PX-S3000BK: Was $974.96, now $889.99, save $85

A good digital piano is a solid investment in your playing, and the Casio Privia PX-S3000 is a top choice.

Williams Legato III Digital Piano: $269 , now $199, save 25%

This affordable, 88-note digital piano features touch-sensitive keys, built-in speakers, 10 sounds that can be split and layered, as well as connections for a sustain pedal. The real power is unlocked by the Legato III's Bluetooth MIDI, allowing for wireless connectivity to the Williams Piano app, as well as any third-party MIDI app such as Garageband.View Deal

Casio SA-76: Was $69.99, now $54.99

For younger learners, the Casio SA-76 offers a great introduction to the keyboard. With 100 built-in sounds and a variety of rhythms to practice along with, it has everything the budding musician needs to start their journey. $54.99 is a great price too from Sam Ash.View Deal

Yamaha PSR-E463: Was $479, now $299, save $180

The Yamaha PSR-E463 is the perfect upgrade for players moving past the beginner stage and brings with it a whole host of exciting features to boost your creativity. From sampling to beat-making, the PSR-E463 will inspire anyone who plays it, and with over a third off at Sam Ash it’s definitely one to consider.View Deal

Vox Continental 61-key performance keyboard: $1,699 , $1,399

The Vox Continental is a classic that helped define organ sounds in rock music. This up-to-date version includes touchscreen virtual drawbars, heaps of classic keys sounds including grand and electric pianos, Clavinet and synths. There's effects too, with delay, reverb, wah and a Nutube-powered overdrive circuit for true vintage flavour. You even get the stand! Save yourself $300 on the regular price of this superb stage keyboard at Sweetwater.View Deal

Casio CDP-S150 88-key: Was $779, now $379, save $400

This has to be one of the biggest savings we’ve in recent days; $400 off the outstanding Casio CDP-S150 88-key digital piano, a saving of over 51%. If you’re considering upgrading your existing digital piano or want to invest in a tool that will serve you for years to come, the CDP-S150 is the perfect choice.View Deal

Kawai CA59: Was $3,999, now $3,099, save $900

As the successor to the respected CA58 range, the Kawai CA59 delivers in a big way. It balances the traditional wooden keyboard action you’d expect with new features like an OLED display and wireless audio playback over Bluetooth. And, with $900 off the list price, it’s well worth closer inspection.View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: Was $3,599.99, now $3,099.99

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. With $500 off, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this one.

View Deal

Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3: Was $139, now $109, save $30

Now in its third iteration, the Novation Launchkey has refined the experience of computer-based performance. For Ableton Live users in particular the Launchkey delivers tight integration and control over most of Live’s parameters. And, at just over $100, it’s a handy tool to have in your studio. View Deal

M-Audio Keystation 49es: Was $119.99, now $99.99, save $20

A good, reliable USB MIDI controller is a must for any studio, and the M Audio Keystation 49es certainly fits the bill. With 49 full-size velocity sensitive keys, and a nice selection of bundled plugin instruments, it’s the ideal model for anyone looking to enhance their studio’s potential.View Deal

Arturia Keylab 49: Was $249, now $209, save $40

We’re huge fans of Arturia’s MIDI control keyboards, and the Arturia Keylab shows exactly why. It’s well made, plays nicely with any DAW, and has plug-and-play integration enabling you to make and perform music in no time. At just $209, the Arturia Keylab 49 will make a solid addition to any setup.View Deal

Novation Impulse 25 USB/MIDI: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Not only do you save on this 25-Key Controller, you also get a free Loopmasters Sample Library, Ableton Lite Live, and other software. It’s a good choice for home studios, and is compatible with top music software including Pro Tools and Logic.View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Guitars

Strummers! Explore our pick of the best Cyber Monday guitar deals

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky .010 - .046 six pack: $30.34 $21.99

Pay just $3.66 per pack for Ernie Ball's best-selling electric guitar strings when you buy a set of six with 28% off from Amazon.com in their special deal today.View Deal

MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive pedal WAS $199.99 NOW $159.99 The MXR design team collaborated with Eddie Van Halen to deliver his full range of powerful saturated drive tones in a single pedal. The resulting EVH 5150 Overdrive offers multi-stage MOSFETs to deliver overdriven tube-like tones. Use the code BF20 at the checkout to get 20% off at proaudiostar.comView Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, $50 off

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

Ernie Ball Slinky triple-packs: Was, $16.47, now $9.99

Ernie Ball's Slinky series strings are the go-to wires of choice for many guitarists thanks to their durable, consistent design and longevity in the tone department. Guitar Center's deal price sees 10 of Ernie Ball's most popular Slinky nickel-wound sets reduced to just $9.99 for a triple pack. Choose from the Extra Slinky (8-38) up to Power Slinky (11-48), with plenty of hybrid and half-gauge sets in between.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark 40 + bag: $359/£268 , now $251/£188

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want, and the two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power to settle in the mix perfectly. Guitar Center have done bass players a huge favour, by knocking off a generous $400. View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin invented the dreadnought, and its affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. This electro-acoustic combines Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides construction with its Stratabond and Richlite composite neck/fingerboard with a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp. The result is an affordable electro-acoustic from one of the most sought-after names in the game. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model no only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge add bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: $295 , now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-spec'd guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: $295 , now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive: Was $299 , now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive allows you to fine-tune your gain settings without having to take your hands off the guitar. Whether you're looking for perfectly dialled-in tones or fast, expressive bursts of gain, you can use overdrive as you never have before with this innovative overdrive. Save $225 at Sweetwater today.View Deal

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

This stealthy little tuner from D'Addario/Planet Waves clips discretely to your acoustic, electric or bass headstock without being bulky or intrusive. The built-in transducer picks up the pitch of your strings through vibration, and thanks to the quick processing and accurate, bright display you can be sure that you're in-tune, even with your guitar volume down. Get one of the slickest headstock tuners out there for half price from Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Dunlop Heavy Pyrex Glass Slide: $10.99 , now $3.96, save 60%

A slide is one of the most affordable and fun ways to inject a new angle of creativity into your guitar playing. This heavy-walled Pyrex slide from Dunlop is perfect for doing just that, and smaller-handed players will appreciate the fit. It features a 17mm inside diameter, 25mm outside diameter, 51mm length (ring size 6.5). With over 60% off, it could be the cheapest piece of gear you'll buy!View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Laptops

UK deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £2,399, now £2,148, save £251

Including an Intel Core 2.6GHz processor and plenty of grunt under the hood, this is a fantastic saving on a very capable machine.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: 2.0GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Was £1,799, now £1,630, save £169

Leagues ahead of the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro for music producers, this model comes with a 2.0GHz 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and four ThunderBolt 3 ports, and all at a £169 saving.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Was £1,299, now £1,180, save £119

Not the hottest spec around, but for light music production duties and for general use, there are still fewer machines that can compete right now. With a £109 saving, this deal is well worth a look.View Deal

US deals

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch | $ 1,299 $1,199

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Synths

Korg Kronos: Was $3,899, now $3,399, save $500

As the flagship of Korg’s synthesizer line, the Kronos is about as good as it gets for workstation keyboards. There really isn’t much the 88-key Korg Kronos can’t do, so if you’re looking to invest in something with the potential to thrive in any situation, now is the perfect time to do it. Especially when there’s $500 off at Guitar Center…View Deal

Behringer Poly D: Was $698, now $594.98, save $103

Behringer’s strategy in recent years of reworking classic synths has thrown up some exciting products, but we’re especially drawn to the Poly D. It exists as an expansion of the well-received Behringer Model D, but packs in four voices, a ladder filter, effects and a 32-step sequencer for good measure. Grab that 80’s film score vibe now for just $649 at Sweetwater. View Deal

Moog Minitaur: Was $599.99, now $499.99

This powerful, flexible, deep bass synth with that classic Moog solid build is offered up with a sweet $100 knocked off, thanks to the folks at Sweetwater.View Deal

Arturia MiniBrute 2 synth: Was $749, now $449

An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth, and it's currently available at seriously competitive price. Save $300 off today at Sam Ash.View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Mics

Slate Digital VMS ML-1 Modelling Mic: Was $799 , now $499

With the Slate Digital ML-1 modelling microphone, you get access to a virtual mic locker of vintage microphones that would cost you tens-of-thousands, if you can even find them all! Also included are a pair of classic mic pre amp modelling plugins to complete your sound. Grab an absolute bargain with $300 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Warm Audio WA-47: Was $899, now $799, save $100

This tube condenser mic is based on one of the most famous studio mics of all time. It features premium components such as the custom reproduction '47 capsule, TAB-Funkenwerk output transformer, a JJ Slovak 5751 vaccuum tube and Wima and Solen capacitors. Add in nine different polar patterns, and this mic will deliver the big, rich sound of yesteryear. It comes with its own power supply, shock mount and wooden case to make sure it's stowed and transported safely.View Deal

Warm Audio WA-84: Was $399, now $299, save $100

The Neumann KM84 is one of the all-time greats when it comes to small-diaphragm condenser mics. An original vintage one will also set you back an arm and a leg. So, Warm Audio's WA-84 makes the perfect substitution, perfect for use on many different applications including drums, acoustic guitar, piano, vocals and more, this cardioid-patterned mic is a versatile addition to any studio. Sweetwater has the same offer whether you choose black or nickel, with 25% off, we'd suggest getting a pair!View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Tech

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99

These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal

Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3: $139, now $99, save $40

The Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3 packs in everything you need to take your Ableton Live sessions away from the screen. From sequencing to performing, and a host of other useful tools, the Launchpad Mini is a great addition to any small studio. View Deal

Novation Launchpad X: Was $249, now $159, save $90

The Novation Launchpad X is the ideal performance pad for Ableton Live users. It brings 64 velocity-sensitive RGB pads which react to your playing, allowing you to add extra expression to your tracks. Step away from the screen and see what the Launchpad X can do for your playing. View Deal

Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3: Was $439, now $299

The Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3 offers the best in tactile playing and production for Ableton Live. 64 velocity-sensitive pads and 42 backlit action buttons grant you unprecedented control over your sessions, while MIDI I/O mean you can hook up external MIDI gear like drum machines and synths. View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Drums

Drummers! These are the best Cyber Monday drum deals right now

Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit: $429.99 , now $329.99, save $100

Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal

Roland TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: Was $1,599, now $1,299

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Save $300 at Sweetwater.View Deal

Meinl Cymbals HCS Series Three Pack | Was $185, now $99.99

A superb pack for beginners, this Sam Ash deal gives you a HCS Series 14” Hi-hat, a Series 14” Crash, and a 10” Splash for under $100. You’ll also get a free 10” Splash, free Pro-Mark 5A Sticks, and a coupon code for three free drum lessons.View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Headphones

Shure SRH440 Studio Headphones: Was $99, now $79

The Shure SRH440’s are quickly becoming one of the most popular choices when it comes to recording. Not only do they have a fantastically true-to-life frequency response, but the dense foam padding and closed back construction mean that you won’t fall victim to sound from inside the phones bleeding into your mics. If you’re an audiophile that wants to listen on-the-go, then the foldable design, included carrying case and detachable cable will be right up your street. Sweetwater’s limited-time offer knocks these down to only $79, so they won’t be around for too long.View Deal

Shure SRH840 Studio Headphones: Was $149, now $129

Optimized for recording and mixing, the SRH840’s from Shure deliver rich bass, a clear midrange and extended highs, all courtesy of the 40mm Neodymium drivers implanted in each earpiece. Those drivers, coupled with the thick foam earpads, mean you’ll never want to take them off. Shure has thought about the future too when it comes to these cans - the replaceable cable and included replacement earpads mean that your investment will be safe for years to come. Again, Sweetwater’s deals won’t be there forever - and for only $129, neither will these headphonesView Deal

Shure SRH1540 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

Enveloping you in detailed highs, rich bass and a gorgeous midrange, the SRH1540’s are an excellent choice for studio monitoring. Their soundstage is spacious, allowing you to tweak your mixes with ultimate precision. The phones themselves sport Alcantara earpads, which provide comfort for those mammoth mixing sessions. With a Kevlar-reinforced cable, you won’t need to worry about your investment breaking down and with Sweetwater slashing the price to only $399, you won’t need to break the bank.View Deal

Shure SRH1840 Studio Headphones: Was $499, now $399

The SRH1840s are all about comfort and ultimate sound quality, and like the SRH1540’s they feature matched Neodymium drivers, an adjustable headband and a hard molded carrying case. These headphones however, sport an open-back construction for a more natural, speaker-like listening experience, which allows for better sounding recordings. Sweetwater’s deal knocks $100 off, so for just $399 you can elevate your mixes.View Deal

Cyber Monday music deals: Ukuleles

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

Ukutune UKA1 26” Tenor Ukulele: Was $139.98, now $69.99

Ukutune have hit the nail on the head this with a massive 50% off their UKA1 Tenor Ukulele with the code BFSALEUKA. Made from Ash wood and finished in a rather fetching green (USA only) or blue (UK/EU only), this slightly larger uke ships for free with a padded bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert Ukulele: $199.98 , now $119.99

Concert ukes are the go-to for many players, and with the code BFSALEUKM you can have 40% off your very own. The solid Mahogany body and Walnut fretboard provide a warm tone with strong projection. With a free gig bag and extra strings, these ukes are still in the presale phase until January 1st - but worth waiting for. View Deal

Ukutune UKM2 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $59.98, now $35.99

Ukutune’s UKM2 is a great choice for a beginner. It is a standard concert size and again features a Mahogany body, but without some of the extra fancy details of the more expensive models. Use the code BFSALEUKM for 40% off this uke, which also comes with a free padded gig bag and an extra set of Aquila strings.View Deal

Ukutune UKE1 23” Concert Ukulele: Was $129.98, now $90.99

The UKE1 Concert Ukulele is a fantastic option for someone who wants to take their playing to the next level. The solid spruce top and striped ebony back and sides offer up a bright, precise tone with plenty of projection - making this great for the stage as well as the studio (or your bedroom). Use the discount code BFSALEUKE to get 30% off until December 1st.View Deal

Ukutune UKS1 21” Soprano Ukulele: Was $49.98, now $34.99

The Ukutune UKS1 is the smallest of the lot, but the sapele body provides plenty of warmth and richness of tone. Perfect for beginners, this little uke comes with a free padded bag as well as a spare set of strings to ensure that you can always keep playing. Use the discount code BFSALEUKE for 30% off until December 1st.

View Deal

When will the Cyber Monday music deals land?

For 2020 the Cyber Monday music deals will will start arriving the day after Black Friday and run through what is known as Cyber Weekend to the end of Monday 30 November, which is officially Cyber Monday itself.

Deals are launched at all sorts of random times – sometimes in the middle of the night – so savvy shoppers will need to keep a close eye on their favourite retailers to ensure they grab the bargains they're after.

What Cyber Monday music deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on big music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sam Ash for the best Cyber Monday music deals. Based on last year's evidence, we’re expecting big things from the Sweetwater Cyber Monday and Guitar Center Cyber Monday sales as far as acoustic and electric guitars, amps, effects and accessories.

When it comes to laptops for music production, this is a great opportunity to pick up a Cyber Monday laptop deal for the home studio. Last year we spotted discounts of up to $450 off MacBook Pros, and $300 off Dell laptops. Keep an eye on our MacBook Pro deals page for the latest big ticket discounts.

If you're a sucker for software, we're excited to see what the likes of Waves Audio, Plugin Boutique and Loopmasters deliver across the event. Last year, some of the biggest offers included almost $500 off Waves' Silver bundle and 60% discounts off IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 Max.

For drummers itching to pick up one of the best electronic drum sets around, we’re looking forward to seeing price-slashing on some of the year's most popular models, including the Roland TD-17KVX and Alesis Strike Pro. In 2019, the Alesis Nitro Mesh e-kit was a big winner on Cyber Monday, with big savings on standalone kits and bundles up for grabs. With the launch of the new Roland TD-07 kit, will there be discounts applied to older Roland models aimed at beginners?

The Amazon and Walmart Cyber Monday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Cyber Monday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Cyber Monday music sales

If you really want to win big when the Cyber Monday music deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early, so you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike. We can help with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

What else can I buy during Cyber Monday 2020?

That's a pretty huge question. It would be easier to list the things you can't buy on Cyber Monday. You’ll find loads of bargains on great tech like noise-cancelling headphones, iPads and Amazon Echos – and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets – but it’s the Cyber Monday music deals we’ll be looking out for.

Cyber Monday music deals: What happened last year?

Last year's Cyber Monday music deals were off the chian, but we're hoping to see even bigger offers this year. In terms of highlights of last year, laptops - and in particular MacBook Pros - were available with silly discounts.

On the guitar front, there was money to be saved on a range of guitars from Fender, Epiphone, ESP and more. A particular favourite was the Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde finish, which dropped by $149 to just $549. Elsewhere there were big savings to be had off guitar pedals, including 15% off JHS models.

For drummers, particularly new players, the best offer was a $200 off the price of an amazing Alesis Nitro Mesh kit bundle at Amazon, that included headphones and sticks.