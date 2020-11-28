The best Cyber Monday drum deals 2020 live: drum and percussion savings galore

The Cyber Monday drum deals are here in their droves, with fantastic offers on electronic drum sets, acoustic drum kits, snare drums, bass drum pedals and loads more. With crazy offers like up to 70% off drums, cymbals, percussion and more in the Sweetwater sale and 15% off qualifying drum gear at Guitar Center with the code BLACKFRIDAY15, you can rest assured that there's never been a better time to buy.
When it comes to Cyber Monday drum deals, there are always big savings to be had, whether you’re after a new Zildjian or Sabian cymbal, some fresh Remo or Evans drum heads, a DW bass drum pedal, a new Yamaha electronic drum set, or maybe even a drum practice pad to work on your chops during those dark winter nights.
Previous experience tells us that many of the deals we share today will sell out fast, so we'll be updating this hub around the clock. If you see a deal you like, our advice would be to pick it up there and then!
Best Cyber Monday drum deals around the web
- Sweetwater | Up to 70% off in their epic sale
- Guitar Center | 15% off qualifying gear with code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Save up to 20% with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop time-limited Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest Cyber Monday deals on EVERYTHING!
- Waves | Save a massive 60% off all plugins and bundles
- Native Instruments | Save 50% in the Cyber Season Sale
- Plugin Boutique | Black Friday offers from £3.95/$5
- IK Multimedia | Shop all Happy Holideals, up to 50% off
- Loopmasters | Shop all the latest offers
Cyber Monday drum deals: The best deals
Roland TD-07KV e-drum kit: Was $1,299.99, now $999.99
Roland's newest edrum kit is currently reduced by $300 at Sweetwater. It's a high-quality all-mesh affair, sporting the all-new TD-07 module, which hosts 25 fantastic factory kits comprising over 140 individual sounds.View Deal
Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition:
$379.99, now $319.99
The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal
Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit:
$429.99, now $329.99, save $100
Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal
Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59, save $90
Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal
Sonor 2000 Series LT hardware pack:
$1,059, now $259.99
Sonor is know for making some of the best hardware around. This pack comprises a hi-hat stand, bass drum pedal, snare stand and a pair of cymbal stands. With almost $800 off at Sweetwater, this is an absolute steal.
View Deal
Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater
If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal
PDP New Yorker kit: Was $666.99, now $399, save $267
As far as mini kits for small venues and compact spaces go, the PDP New Yorker is a fantastic choice. Read our full PDP New Yorker review here. It's available at Sweetwater today for $399 in stunning Black Onyx, Electric Green & Pale Rose Sparkle finishes.View Deal
Guitar Center coupon: Save 15% on select items
From pianos and guitars, to DJ turntables and headphones, get 15% off qualifying items using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.View Deal
Sweetwater Black Friday sale: Save up to 70%
Save up to 70% off a range of acoustic and electronic drums, cymbals, percussion and so much more from the big brands, through to 28 November.View Deal
Musician's Friend BF coupon | Save up to 15%
Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items. This promotion covers everything from guitars and amps, to mics and keyboards. It is only for a limited time however, so don't hang about!View Deal
Get 20% off at Pro Audio Star: Use code BF20
Stick the code BF20 in at checkout and you can save 20% off loads of qualifying music gear at Pro Audio Star right now.
View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: Software
Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59, save $90
Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: Electronic drum sets
Roland TD-07KV e-kit: Was $1299.99, now $999.99
Roland's newest edrum kit is currently reduced by $300 at Sweetwater. It's a high-quality all-mesh affair, sporting the all-new TD-07 module, which hosts 25 fantastic factory kits comprising over 140 individual sounds.View Deal
Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition:
$379.99, now $319.99
The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal
Roland TD-17KV e-kit: Was $1,599, now $1,299, save $300
This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Grab a bargain today at Sweetwater.View Deal
Roland TD-17KL: was $1,299, now $999.99, save $300
Get all the benefits of the TD-17 module, but in a more affordable package at Adorama right now. This kit is cheaper due to the rubber tom pads, but you still get a great feeling mesh snare as part of the package.View Deal
Roland TD-1K: Was $599, now $499, save $100 at Sweetwater
If you're just starting out with the drums, this kit comes highly recommended. It comes with the Roland seal of quality, great pads and hardware, plus a module loaded with learning tools.View Deal
Simmons SD200 e-kit:
Was $279.99, now $199.99
E-kits are still a great option for entry-level or practice kits, and this Simmons is a no-nonsense affair that could fit the bill for those taking their first steps. At this price, it's definitely worth a look.View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: Acoustic kits
Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit:
$429.99, now $329.99, save $100
Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal
PDP New Yorker kit: Was $666.99, now $399, save $267
As far as mini kits for small venues and compact spaces go, the PDP New Yorker is a fantastic choice. Read our full PDP New Yorker review here. It's available at Sweetwater today for $399 in stunning Black Onyx, Electric Green & Pale Rose Sparkle finishes.View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: Cymbals
Meinl Cymbals HCS Series Three Pack: Was $185, now $99.99
A superb pack for beginners, this Sam Ash deal gives you a HCS Series 14” Hi-hat, a Series 14” Crash, and a 10” Splash for under $100. You’ll also get a free 10” Splash, free Pro-Mark 5A Sticks, and a coupon code for three free drum lessons.View Deal
Zildjian 18" S Series Rock Crash: Was $267, now $144.95
Round out your kit with a versatile crash that shines for rock, pop, and funk. The Zildjian S Series 17" Projection Crash is made of B12 bronze for full body, controlled bite, and bell-like sustain. This crash is a solid step up into the intermediate cymbal range. Take a look at Sweetwater.View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: Hardware
Sonor 2000 Series LT hardware pack:
$1,059, now $259.99
Sonor is know for making some of the best hardware around. This pack comprises a hi-hat stand, bass drum pedal, snare stand and a pair of cymbal stands. With almost $800 off at Sweetwater, this is an absolute steal.
View Deal
Cyber Monday drum deals: When is Cyber Monday?
This year Cyber Monday will fall on Monday 30 November. While this will present a concentrated 24 hours of deals, we're already seeing great Cyber Monday drum deals dropping now, so keep your eyes peeled to ensure you don't miss out on a fantastic pre-Cyber Monday deal.
Cyber Monday drum deals: Where to find the best deals
The simple answer is that deals will be everywhere over the coming weeks. We know how unhelpful that is, so the best place to start should be your favourite music retailer. We predict that the Guitar Center Cyber Monday deal bonanza is going to be particularly special this year, with other retailers like Sweetwater, Pro Audio Star, Sam Ash and Musician's Friend all following suit. If you haven’t already, sign up to the mailing list of your favourite shops so you can get notified on the best deals first.
It’s easy to forget that online retailers like Amazon and Walmart also do a roaring trade in music gear, so keep an eye out for Walmart and Amazon Cyber Monday drum deals too.
Ploughing through endless deals can be stressful, so if you lack the stamina, our deal hunters will be working round the clock to find the best Cyber Monday drum deals and publishing them right here.
Cyber Monday drum deals: What to expect
Electronic drum sets do a roaring trade around Cyber Monday, so if you’re looking for a great beginner electronic drum set, or you're a seasoned pro looking for a compact kit for quiet home practice, this could be a great time to scoop up a great Cyber Monday electronic drum set deal.
2019 was a particularly great year for discounts on the Alesis Nitro Mesh kit, with fantastic bundles including sticks and headphones available for under $400. The Roland TD-1K was also dropped to just $349 at Sweetwater for a limited time.
Although the Roland TD-17 V-Drums e-kit was still fairly new around the time of Cyber Monday 2019, last year Pro Audio Star offered the kit with a bonus bass drum pedal, headphones, sticks and a throne for less than $1,200.
November could be a good time to scoop up a Cyber Monday drum set deal, too. Whether you want to add to your snare drum collection, upgrade your cymbals, or treat yourself to a brand new drum kit, there should be a deal for you on great kits from big names like Tama, Mapex, and Pearl Drums. Cyber Monday is also a good opportunity to load up on useful drum accessories, like drum heads, drumsticks, drum cases, hardware and spares.
If you come across a smoking hot deal, our main advice would be not to ponder too long on a purchase as often these deals are stock- or time-limited. We saw plenty of kits sell out last year.
While that might sound like a foolhardy approach, don’t forget that most retailers offer hassle-free returns, meaning you can purchase an item when it’s a good price, then give it a whirl in the privacy of your home. If it’s not for you, you should be fine to return it. Of course, always read the fineprint of the retailer’s return policy before pulling the trigger.
Cyber Monday drum deals: How to prepare
Start drawing up your wishlist today, starting with what you need as opposed to what you want. That way you can avoid getting caught up in Cyber Monday drum deal mania, spending all your cash and ending up with a practice room filled with gear you won’t use.
Take a look at your favourite brands and see what fits the bill. Had your eye on something for a couple of years? It could be due a price-drop for Cyber Monday.
What are you drumming goals for the next year? Perhaps an electronic drum set will help you achieve that? Or maybe a new cymbal will help you expand your creative expression behind the kit?
Whatever your needs, our expert buyer’s guides and reviews should help you zero in on the Cyber Monday drum deals you really need.
Cyber Monday drum deals: What happened last year?
Last year's Cyber Monday drum deals were impressive, but we're hoping to see even bigger offers this year. Some of our favourite Cyber Monday electronic drum set deal highlights included an Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle - including headphones and sticks - dropped from $599 down to $399.95 at Amazon. There was also up to $300 off Roland e-kit bundles.
If you were planning on going hybrid, Roland's innovative gear including the TM-6 and TM-1 Trigger Modules were heavily discounted, the latter dropping to just $109.99.
The biggest Cyber Monday acoustic drum set deal was the popular Ludwig Breakbeats 5-piece dropping to just $299.99 at Guitar Center. If you were looking for a great beginner kit, this was the deal to go for.