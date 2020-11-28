Musician's Friend Cyber Monday 2020: All the best deals and savings on guitars, recording gear and drums

The Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale is live, and right now you can save up to 15% off qualifying gear using the code BLACKFRIDAY.

The Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale has always been a great place to grab one of the best electric guitars for cheap, or to nab a sleek electronic drum set for less - and this year is no different. We're updating this page around the clock with all our biggest and best finds.

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Coupon codes

GO STRAIGHT TO THE SALE Musician's Friend coupon: Save up to 15%

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save up to 15% on qualifying items of $99 or more.View Deal

More Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday: Stupid Deal Of The Day

Musician’s Friend Stupid Deal of The Day | Shop now

These deals change daily, hence the name, but because they’re so short-lived you can often find hevaily discounted products here. You’ll have to be quick off the mark with any Musician’s Friend Stupid Deal of The Day, and check in daily to see what the deal is. One for those who aren’t short on time, then.View Deal

Musician's Friend Cyber Monday: Guitars

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

This stealthy little tuner from D'Addario/Planet Waves clips discretely to your acoustic, electric or bass headstock without being bulky or intrusive. The built-in transducer picks up the pitch of your strings through vibration, and thanks to the quick processing and accurate, bright display you can be sure that you're in-tune, even with your guitar volume down. Get one of the slickest headstock tuners out there for half price from Musician's Friend now!View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin invented the dreadnought, and its affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. This electro-acoustic combines Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides construction with its Stratabond and Richlite composite neck/fingerboard with a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp. The result is an affordable electro-acoustic from one of the most sought-after names in the game. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

This striking electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900, but Musician's Friend has it listed for just $549. Featuring some exotic woods including granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, you can be sure that the tone is all there. The Concerto body and generous cutaway makes access across the neck easy, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

The combination of an active EMG 81, Sustainiac pickup, Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck gives this Schecter C-1 a whole lot of options. The Sustaniac will create infinite sustain, with switches for the fundamental and harmonic sounds. It's supposed to cost $859, but here it's marked down to $689 at Musician's Friend, making this a lot of guitar for the money.View Deal

Music Man Sterling JP70: Was $549, now $466.65

A astonishing deal indeed on this seven-string with Musician's Friend knocking 15% off this awesome Stealth Black JP70. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, and upset your neighbors.View Deal

Musician's Friend Cyber Monday: Drums

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: Was $379, now $319

Save $60 off this awesome beginner e-kit with a killer red paint job. With all-mesh heads, some top-quality sounds and an aux input to rock out to your favorite tunes, you won’t ever want to put your sticks down. Oh, and did we mention it’s a special edition?View Deal

Cyber Monday FAQ

Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday that directly follows Black Friday, and is so named because it celebrates online shopping events and sales offers. In a way, Cyber Monday is a bit odd and the entire pre-Black Friday period and during the weekend itself involves tens of thousands of online sales, and not just in-store events.

So this year, Cyber Monday 2020 takes place on Monday 30 November, and will last for that day only. By the time you wake up on Tuesday 1 December, it will all be over, and retailers will be launching their final pre-Christmas sales. We expect the Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale to follow the same pattern, so prepare yourself for a bumper crop of deals toward the end of November.

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals 2020: what to expect

Musician’s Friend had a strong Cyber Monday sale last year, with plenty of guitar deals across a range of top brands including Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch and others. Plus, it ran offers across a variety of other music making areas too, so your entire band could have found gear for less among the previous crop of Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday deals.

There were also meaty 15% discounts on all qualifying orders of $99 and above with a Musician’s Friend coupon, in addition to killer deals on individual products like Marshall amps and Hagstrom guitars. That’s why we’re fairly confident that we’ll see more of the same from this year’s Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale.

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday sale 2020: how to prepare

The golden rule when hunting for Cyber Monday music deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it.

This will save you a lot of time when the Musician's Friend Cyber Monday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what you can happily ignore with a feeling of FOMO. Also, ensure you're aware of a product’s RRP and recent prices. That way you'll know how good the deal really is when you see it reduced on Cyber Monday. After all, some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out our massive range of buyer’s guides. These include the likes of:

Musician’s Friend Cyber Monday 2020: how to spot a good deal

This is easy: bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly, as we’ll be monitoring the site and curating only the very best Cyber Monday deals that go live in the run-up to Monday 30 November. They will all be listed here, and we’ll be eyeballing them across guitars, drums, software and plugins, keys and accessories so that you don't miss a thing.

In addition to us manually combing the Musician's Friend sale for unmissable Cyber Monday offers, our shopping software will be scanning a shed load of other websites for the best prices on any products we feature here. That means, not only will you get the top Musician's Friend Cyber Monday offers, you might also see competing deals for other musical instrument retailers, depending on the products featured.

What happened last year?

If you're a guitarist then last year's Musician's Friend Cyber Monday sale was for you. Their Cyberweek coupon code got you up to 15% off a load of qualifying gear, but our favourite individual deals were over $100 off a stunning Fender Player Telecaster, $300 off a stylish Supro David Bowie model guitar and $150 off the punchy Marshall Origin 20C combo amp.