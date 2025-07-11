“I am happy to accept and concede defeat”: Damon Albarn just admitted that Oasis won

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn knows when he’s beat. And now – after 30 years of, at best, pyrrhic victory – he’s finally admitted it.

Oasis won. And are winning. And Albarn has no problem with it.

“Well, it was obvious, wasn’t it? I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything. They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat," he admits

Albarn's backdown comes via a new interview with The Sun, in which the singer is (inevitably) probed once more as to their ongoing (and entirely fictional) feud with Manchester’s finest and his thoughts on the band as they embark on their 41-date globe conquering Oasis Live ‘25 tour.

Blur and Oasis famously went head to head back in 1995, both releasing singles (Country House from Blur and Roll With It from Oasis) on the same day, August 14. Only one of those singles could go to number one, of course, and the winner on the day (the August 20 chart) was… Blur.

But while Blur were able to take the prize in ‘95 it’s safe to say that it’s their ‘rivals’ that are making the most noise 30 years later.

“It’s their summer and God bless them. I hope everyone has a wonderful time but I’m going to be in a very, very different place,” says Albarn.

Indeed it’s debatable as to whether the Oasis Vs Blur feud ever really existed.

Quizzing Blur’s Dave Rountree in 2022 as to whether the band's ‘battle’ ever mattered, the drummer told us: "It definitely seemed to at the time. But in the grand scheme of things we were both winners really, weren’t we? It propelled us both to the next level, but it also meant that we were joined at the hip."

And were they now on speaking terms?

"Oh yeah, that was all a long time ago. That was the 1990s! Remember them?"

The Resurrection Shuffle

Despite now manfully taking second place, Albarn does of course deserve plenty of credit for Oasis' new-found stab at success too. After all, it was Blur’s reunion shows at Wembley in 2023 that set the scene for the current 90s comeback, a revival which has not only seen the Oasis brothers call a truce and make a mint but also outed Pulp as mystery headliners at this year’s Glastonbury.

“There were certain reasons why the decision was made to play Wembley . . . blah, blah, blah. We did it. I made an album around it. I gave my heart and soul to it," Albarn explains. "But there was no agenda of world domination. It was something I felt was necessary to do – briefly.

“I couldn’t do as many gigs as they’re doing,” he says of Oasis upcoming stadium slog. “They’re very brave and I hope it’s worth it. You know, money isn’t everything,” he advises.

All aboard…

Albarn was on the record to promote his new Africa Express project, the UK-based non-profit organization that facilitates cross-cultural collaborations between musicians in African, Middle Eastern, and Western countries, outlining his love of music and his thoughts on the music scene back then versus today.

“I’m not being funny but it does feel like a more innocent, joyous age than now,” he suggests. “Nostalgia’s OK but I try and stay away from it as much as possible. Sometimes you can’t help but be lost in it.”

“I killed Damon the pop star many years ago. It was a gentle death. I’m just not that interested in being the centre of attention… And Africa Express is always an amazing opportunity just to become one of many.”











