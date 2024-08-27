"This is it, this is happening": Oasis reunion and 2025 live shows confirmed

14-date UK and Ireland spree leaves one particular week conspicuously free…

Oasis live 25
We suspect you may have already heard, but the weekend’s reunion tease has borne fruit with official confirmation of the long-awaited return of Oasis.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will return, with other personnel as yet unconfirmed, to play a string of enormo-gigs across the UK in July and August 2025. 

An Oasis statement said, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Speculators have been quick to point out that the week of Glastonbury remains clear, so a headline slot there doesn’’t sound like wildly wishful thinking for festival-goers and fans.

Liam and Noel Gallagher

The shows, which the band say will be the only European dates in 2025 are…


4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11, 12, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park
25, 26 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium
8, 9 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park

Tickets go on sale this Saturday 31 August.

