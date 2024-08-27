"This is it, this is happening": Oasis reunion and 2025 live shows confirmed

We suspect you may have already heard, but the weekend’s reunion tease has borne fruit with official confirmation of the long-awaited return of Oasis.
Noel and Liam Gallagher will return, with other personnel as yet unconfirmed, to play a string of enormo-gigs across the UK in July and August 2025.
An Oasis statement said, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."
Speculators have been quick to point out that the week of Glastonbury remains clear, so a headline slot there doesn’’t sound like wildly wishful thinking for festival-goers and fans.
The shows, which the band say will be the only European dates in 2025 are…
4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
11, 12, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park
25, 26 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium
8, 9 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park
Tickets go on sale this Saturday 31 August.
“This is it, this is happening”Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)Dates:Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th JulyManchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th JulyLondon Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd AugustEdinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihbAugust 27, 2024