Want to learn to play Wonderwall on the guitar? As the start of the Oasis reunion tour approaches, you’re not the only one…

Whether the Oasis reunion tour can possibly live up to the hype remains to be seen - it kicks off tomorrow, 4 July, in Cardiff - but interest in the band is undeniably at the highest it has been in years.

Some of that interest, of course, comes from budding guitarists who want to learn to play Noel, Liam and co’s biggest hits, and Ultimate Guitar has now revealed its most-viewed Oasis songs from the past 12 months.

This covers the entire period since the tour was announced, last August. Muse Group, Ultimate Guitar’s parent company, says that views of Oasis Tab doubled in the weeks following the big reveal, and although interest has dropped off slightly since, Oasis songs are still being viewed (and played, presumably) around 20 to 30% more than before.

But which is the most popular song? Unsurprisingly, it’s Wonderwall that takes the top spot, with more than six million views over the past year. It’s long been a tune that every acoustic guitarist will be asked to play at some point, so perhaps people just want to make sure that they have the chords committed to memory for when the inevitable happens and they’re handed the guitar at a house party.

Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova come in at two and three - making it a (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? lockout in the medal places - followed by Married with Children, Stand By Me and Live Forever.

Next up, we have a B-side - Half the World Away - and then it’s Stop Crying Your Heart Out, the only song from this century to make the top 10. Don’t Go Away and Supersonic round out the list.

Over on Musescore, Muse Group’s piano learning platform, the Top 10 most-viewed Oasis songs is pretty similar (the top 3 is identical, in fact), though there is space here for non-album single Whatever and Morning Glory album track She’s Electric.

As you might expect, the biggest rise in views following the tour announcement came in the UK, and, based on the statistics, Latin America is also a big market for the band

In the USA, where Oasis were never quite as big, the increases were more modest - whether their September dates in the States will see their popularity surge there remains to be seen.