“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played”: Dave Mustaine announces Megadeth’s final album and farewell tour

Megadeth, the thrash metal institution founded and led by Dave Mustaine, have announced that 2026 will see the launch of their last ever studio album, with a worldwide farewell tour to bring down the curtain on one of metal’s biggest bands.

A big announcement had been teased. A ticking clock, a countdown. No details of the album have been shared, no titles, no release date, but it will bring down the curtain on Megadeth, and by the sounds of it Mustaine’s recording career. In his valedictory announcement, he mentions bands, plural, that he has been involved in.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” says Mustaine. “Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have travelled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

Mustaine’s memoir will also be published some time in 2026. Mustaine says he wants to get out while the going’s good; leave the audience wanting more.

“We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour,” says Mustaine. “If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album.

Mustaine put Megadeth together in 1983 following his tumultuous ouster from Metallica, a hinge moment in metal guitar history that has been an obsession of Mustaine’s despite his own band’s considerable success. His relationship with Metallica ebbed and flowed between enmity and conciliation, rivalry and collaboration – they both participated in the Big Four Tour.

It never really faded into history. So it’s no surprise that Mustaine referenced bands, plural, in his announcement.

Megadeth - The End Is Near - YouTube Watch On

“We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again,” says Mustaine. “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Mustaine will get one more chance to etch another chapter into Megadeth’s history. The ‘state-of-the-art speed metal band’ chalked up its share of classics, with Mustaine hiring a rotating cast of top-tier lead guitar players to complement his savage style. In the early days, Slayer’s Kerry King was playing for him.

Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction - YouTube Watch On

Over the years Chris Poland, Marty Friedman, Chris Broderick, Jeff Young, Jeff Loomis, Glen Drover, Al Pitrelli and Kiko Loureiro have occupied the role as lead guitarist. Megadeth’s current incumbent, Teemu Mäntysaari, will likely be their last. But this is Megadeth; you can’t rule anything out.

“We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour,” says Mustaine. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

Mustaine will also be releasing a memoir in 2026. Tour dates and release dates will be shared in coming months. Sign up for updates at Megadeth.