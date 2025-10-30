“One of the songs is a cover song but I actually wrote it, so it’s kind of like a cover, kind of like my song”: Are Megadeth set to include a version of Metallica's Ride The Lightning on their final album?
Dave Mustaine hinted at it earlier this year, and a new tracklisting has added fuel to the fire
Megadeth’s – allegedly – final album is being prepared for release next January, and it looks as though the confirmed tracklisting might include a version of Metallica’s Ride The Lightning, which of course was co-written by Megadeth's founder Dave Mustaine.
How do we know? Well, the band have gradually been revealing the tracklisting via social media, with letters of the various tracks gently coalescing together. As you can see, track 11 is shaping to be Ride The Lightning.
Or it could be a similarly-titled track? Look at it closely below – track 11 could be ‘Ales Are Shining’, couldn’t it?
There’s no return you’ve crossed the line. Two more tracks revealed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7yQ9GkuGSJOctober 28, 2025
Anyhoo, if it is Ride The Lightning, it would fit with what Mustaine mentioned earlier this year on a Norwegian radio show, Stjernepose. Talking about the final album, he said: “We have 13 new songs for the new album… One of the songs is a cover song but I actually wrote it, so it’s kind of like a cover, kind of like my song.”
Its inclusion would speak volumes about its author. Even after 42 years it seems Mustaine is still smarting about his exit from Metallica. He just can’t let it lie.
Ride The Lightning was the title track of Metallica’s second album, released in July 1984. By that time, Mustaine was long gone and Megadeth were already up and running. They’d release their debut Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! the following year.
That was the first of 17 Megadeth albums, with the final one due on January 23 next year with a simple title: Megadeth. Among the other confirmed tracks are the recent single Tipping Point, as well as I Don’t Care, Puppet Parade, Made To Kill and the brilliantly-titled Let There Be Shred.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
And there will be a farewell tour to accompany the farewell album. No dates have been confirmed as yet, although we do know that the band will support Iron Maiden on a number of dates next autumn, including shows at Montreal, San Antonio and Los Angeles.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.