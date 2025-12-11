“Noel has said, ‘No rest for the immensely talented,’ so take that how you want”: Gem Archer seems as much in the dark about future Oasis activity as the rest of us

Their reunion tour has been one of the stories of the year but up until now, we’ve heard little from inside the Oasis camp, beyond Liam’s tweets, which, though entertaining, should be taken with a liberal dose of salt.

Now Gem Archer, who played rhythm guitar throughout the tour, has broken cover and given an interview with Guitar World.

“It’s the weirdest thing,” Archer told the magazine. “It’s all a blur. We’ve all said that we won’t know what this was ‘till next year. When all the wheels stop spinning, you know, there’s just so much to take on board. It really was a bit of a whirlwind, you know?”

As for the future and the possibility of more Oasis shows, Archer said that he didn’t know “anything about what’s coming up”. However, he did add: “Anything could happen, which could include nothing. But this was quite a thing… if stuff was happening, I think I might already know about it, if you know what I mean? It’s not something you just flick on.”

The only chink of light he was able to open on the subject was this: “Noel has said, ‘No rest for the immensely talented,’ so take that how you want”.

ITS NOT HAPPENINGDecember 6, 2025

Meanwhile in Liam land (Twitter/X), the singer has appeared to rule out any further Oasis activity until 2027. When one fan asked him about shows next year, he posted: “We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry.”

Then, when another asked about the possibility of doing Knebworth once more, he shot back with: “Nothing going on next year except the WC (World Cup).” When one further fan brought up the odds that William Hill were offering on Oasis playing Knebworth in 2026 (2-1 on, apparently), the frontman shut down the subject with an unequivocal: “ITS NOT HAPPENING”.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later on, when asked if he had anything to do today, Liam said “I don’t (have) snizzle to do until 2027 I mean happy Christmas.”

As Gem Archer said, take that how you want.