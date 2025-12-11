“I’m definitely having some conversations with people about it. It’s very exciting”: Lily Allen’s West End Girl album could end up… in the West End

Lily Allen has revealed that she’s in discussions to turn her current album West End Girl into what will in likelihood be a West End play.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter was appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon when the host brought the subject up, saying, “In London, they’re trying to make West End Girl into a play.”

“That’s true,” Allen replied. When Fallon asked her if she was involved, Allen said: “I might be. The ink is not dry … But, you know, I’m definitely having some conversations with people about it. It’s very exciting.”

Lily Allen - West End Girl (Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

If ever there was an album that lends itself to a theatrical rendering, then it is West End Girl, which picks apart the disintegration of Allen’s marriage to the actor David Harbour in lurid detail. You’ve probably read the reviews and think pieces, and heard all about the open relationship, the references to butt plugs, lube and sex toys. And in all probability, you’ve winced a little.

What it has done to undoubtedly reboot Allen’s musical career. Her previous album 2018’s No Shame had been her lowest selling to date, only reaching Number 8 in the UK album chart. But West End Girl entered at Number Two last month and has already gone silver in the UK.

If the album does get made into a play, it will complete an artistic circle, of sorts. On the opening title track, Allen details how she and Harbour had bought a house and were preparing for their new life in New York when she gets a call offering her part in 2:22 A Ghost Story, a Danny Robins play that opened in 2021, in the West End.