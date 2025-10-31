"Artists have always been resourceful – we've always found ways to survive and create. OnlyFans is just the latest chapter in that story”: Emerging artist Loveday on why she’s releasing an uncensored version of her new video on OnlyFans

Another up-and-coming artist has announced that she is teaming up with OnlyFans to promote her music.

She is Loveday, a Coventry-born but London-residing ‘alternative’ artist who is releasing two versions of the video for her ‘sex positive’ single, Taboo. One is available on YouTube at the moment, and you can see it below. But if its softcore sapphic content floats yer proverbial boat and you want to see more, well, there’s also an OnlyFans-exclusive ‘uncensored’ version, too.

Loveday - Taboo (Official Video) [Clean] - YouTube Watch On

Aside from the video premiere, Loveday has said that she intends to use OnlyFans to share behind-the-scenes content, connect with fans, and "offer insight into her journey as a rising artist."

She’s the latest musical artist to use the platform, which is best-known as a home for adult content creators. Others include Brooke Candy, Shygirl, LSDXOXO and, most notably, Kate Nash.

You may recall that Nash caused a flurry of media attention last autumn when she funded a European tour by selling pictures of her bum on OnlyFans. In Nash’s case the use of the platform was very much to shine a light on the penury that many artists face in the current streaming era.

Writing on social media last year, she asked: “Are you sad music has little to no value? Would you be interviewing me or writing about me or talking about me if I had simply posted ‘going on tour, the business is shit, help me protect my employees & integrity of my show.’”

"Would my tour be on the front page of Reddit 2 days in a row? Fuck no it wouldn’t. My arse is shining a light on the problem.”

Loveday, though, seems to be partly using OnlyFans because the delivery method matches her single’s content.

"This collaboration with OnlyFans is about so much more than just releasing a video," the 21-year-old singer explained in a statement. "It's about reclaiming platforms that have been stigmatised, and showing that sex work, sexuality, and art can coexist beautifully. OnlyFans allows me to share my work without censorship, which feels radical and necessary. I want people to see the person behind the platform – to understand that sexual expression and artistic integrity aren't mutually exclusive."﻿

She also pointed out that: "We're in a cost of living crisis, and platforms like Spotify are sucking the industry dry. Artists have always been resourceful – we've always found ways to survive and create. OnlyFans is just the latest chapter in that story, and I'm proud to be part of destigmatising it."

So, a sad indictment of the state of the 21st Century music industry, or a resourceful independent artist taking control of her own destiny? Or, perhaps, both? Whatever, Taboo is online now and Loveday’s debut EP, Don’t Tell Ur Mum, is out on 14 November.