Arturia's MiniFuse 2 OTG promises to make recording and streaming easy for content creators

Arturia has announced a new edition of its MiniFuse 2 audio interface, designed specifically to provide a portable and easy-to-use recording solution for musicians and content creators working with mobile devices.

What sets MiniFuse 2 OTG apart from the previously released MiniFuse 2 is that it features USB OTG (On The Go) connectivity, allowing it to be connected directly to devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The interface's dual USB connectivity allows you to hook up with both a computer and mobile device simultaneously, with flexible routing between the two managed by Arturia's companion software. This, along with its loopback functionality, makes MiniFuse 2 OTG an ideal choice for streamers and content creators that want a simplified setup for working with multiple audio sources.

MiniFuse 2 OTG's front panel features dual combo mic/instrument inputs equipped with phantom power, each with a dedicated gain control and level indicator. Alongside this you have a headphone output and monitoring controls that let you toggle between USB connections and blend direct input with USB playback using the Mix dial.

On the back you'll find stereo TRS outputs, dual USB-C ports and an extra USB-A connection designed to attach a MIDI controller or USB device without using up one of your computer's ports.

MiniFuse 2 OTG ships with a generous bundle of software that includes Ableton Live Lite, Arturia Analog Lab Intro and a three-month subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited, alongside a variety of additional software and plugins.

Arturia MiniFuse 2 OTG is available now and priced at €179.

