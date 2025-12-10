Ableton and Arturia reign supreme as Reverb reveals best-selling synths, samplers and drum machines of 2025

Online gear marketplace Reverb has published its annual list of the year's best-selling products, giving us an invaluable insight into the gear that's been most popular in 2025, from amps, pedals and guitars to synths, samplers and drum machines.

Reverb has done things a little differently this year, splitting its electronic music gear into two separate lists: one strictly for synths, and another for drum machines, samplers and controllers. Both lists account for the number of items sold, rather than the total price of sold items, and cover sales of both brand new and used instruments.

While last year saw Teenage Engineering's enduringly popular OP-1 knocked off the No 1 spot in Reverb's combined list of electronic music gear by Elektron's Digitakt sampler, 2025 finds Digitakt sinking two places in the rankings, overtaken by Roland's SP-404 MKII and Ableton's Push 2, which has taken the top spot for the first time. Interestingly, the Korg Drumlogue drum machine has vanished from the list after coming in at No 4 in 2024.

Looking further down the best-sellers list, the most striking difference from last year is the growing popularity of the Akai MPC on Reverb. 2024's rankings featured not a single MPC – the only Akai product in the top 20 was the MPK Mini MKII, a budget keyboard controller.

This year, however, there are three MPCs in the list of best-selling samplers and controllers: MPC One, MPC One+ and MPC Live II, the latter coming in at a respectable No 8. With the recent release of MPC Live III driving second-hand prices down for older models, the MPC is likely to continue selling well on Reverb in 2026.

Reverb's synths-only list gives us a clearer picture of which synthesizers have been dominating the market in 2025, and the results are remarkably similar to last year: Arturia's small-but-mighty MicroFreak comes in at No 1 on the list, with Elektron's Digitone, a modern classic superseded earlier in 2025 by the Digitone II, in second place.

Further down the synth list, there's a strong showing from Korg, with the MicroKorg Crystal – a re-release of history's best-selling synthesizer that marked its 20th anniversary in 2023 – taking fifth place, perhaps due to a clearance sale through Korg's Reverb outlet that saw the fashionably transparent instrument going for only $299 earlier this year.

"As musicians, we utilize Reverb's data, from the Price Guide to our Indexes, to make decisions when buying and selling gear – and our best-selling gear lists have become a fun tradition that allows us to see where our favourite pedals, guitars, and more fit into the grand scheme of things each year," Reverb's Joel Handley said in a press release.

"By expanding our coverage and digging into our data, we're giving musicians everywhere the ability to do the same."

Check out the full lists below.

2025's best-selling drum machines, samplers and controllers on Reverb

Ableton Push 2 Roland SP-404MKII Elektron Digitakt Teenage Engineering OP-1 Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II Elektron Digitakt II Roland TR-8S Akai MPC Live II Native Instruments Maschine MKIII Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Arturia Beatstep Pro Ableton Move Arturia Keystep Pro Elektron Analog Rytm MKII Akai MPK Mini MKIII Alesis SR-16 Akai MPC One_ Arturia DrumBrute Impact Akai MPC One Arturia KeyStep

2025's best-selling synths on Reverb