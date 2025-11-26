"This isn't just a new keyboard – it's a new era": Arturia releases small but mighty 37-key version of its AstroLab stage keyboard

Arturia has announced the release of AstroLab 37, a slimmed-down 37-key version of its Analog Lab-powered "avant-garde stage keyboard".

Released in 2024, AstroLab squeezed hundreds of sounds from Arturia's Analog Lab software into a 61-key stage keyboard that we praised for its versatile sound bank and user-friendly workflow. This was followed by an 88-key hammer action variant released in May this year.

AstroLab 37 packs the musical firepower of its larger siblings into a sleek and portable 37-key version that Arturia says "redefines what a compact performance keyboard can be", going so far as to claim that "this isn't just a new keyboard – it's a new era".

It's equipped with 11 sound engines, spanning virtual analogue, wavetable, FM, granular, physical modelling and sample-based synthesis, offering a grand total of 44 instruments and 1800+ presets from Arturia's highly-rated V Collection 11 and Pigments software.

AstroLab 37's 37-key semi-weighted slim keyboard is capable of channel aftertouch, and is joined by the same combined colour screen/navigation encoder interface that you'll find on the larger models. This is flanked by two banks of four rotaries, one of which operates Macro controls for each instrument selected, and the other controls AstroLab 37's selection of 12 insert effects, with dedicated knobs for delay and reverb.

(Image credit: Arturia)

(Image credit: Arturia)

The keyboard is kitted out with an arpeggiator, chord and scale modes and a 32-bar looper, in addition to a vocoder engine that can be used with an external microphone. AstroLab's 1800+ sounds can be split across the keyboard or layered together in bitimbral patches.

In addition to AstroLab Connect, a mobile app for browsing presets and purchasing new sounds, AstroLab comes bundled with Arturia's Analog Lab Pro software which can be used to access more sounds, customize the keyboard's sound library and assign custom macros. Owners of Arturia's software instruments can also go beyond Analog Lab's four macro controls to design customized patches that can be be loaded on to the hardware.

As for connectivity, AstroLab is equipped with both WiFi and Bluetooth for hooking up with its companion apps, USB-C and USB-A ports, MIDI In/Out, a stereo line output and a headphone output. You also get a stereo combo input for running a microphone into the keyboard, along with a sustain pedal jack.

Priced at $699, the new 37-key model places the AstroLab well within reach of those without the studio space or the budget to opt for the four-figure 61- and 88-key versions.

Find out more on Arturia's website.

Revisit our video review of the 61-key AstroLab below.