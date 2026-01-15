‘Hey guys - how’s everyone doing?’: Korg’s Liano Live! is a portable piano that promises to make livestreaming your performances as easy as smashing that like button

NAMM 2026: We live in the era of multi-disciplined creators - many musicians are now equally adept at producing video content, for example - and, naturally, this is having an impact on the kind of products that are being designed and released. Korg’s new Liano Live! digital piano, for example, an evolution of its original Liano, which was released in 2022.

Built for pianists who want to livestream and/or record their performances, this promises to give you everything you need to make it happen. It ships with a mic and stand and has a built-in mixer, so you can set the volume and reverb levels of your vocals and the piano right from the instrument itself. It can be connected to your phone, tablet or computer with a single USB-C cable.

(Image credit: Korg)

As if to reinforce the fact that this is a keyboard built for livestreaming, there’s an on-air button that triggers instant global muting. There are also 10 built-in rhythms and 76 one-touch sound effects, six of which can be assigned to dedicated buttons.

But what of the actual piano bit of the Liano Live!? Although the 88 keys don’t have a hammer action, they are full size and velocity-sensitive, and there’s 120-, 60-, or 40-note polyphony depending on which sound you have selected. There are eight of these (acoustic and electric pianos, organ, guitar, strings, bass/piano and drums/SFX), and they can be dialled-in from a clearly labelled knob.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg)

Obviously, you’ll want to play the Liano Live! at home as well as to the online world, so a pair of front-facing speakers is onboard. It's also properly portable, running on six AA batteries for up to six hours when you’re away from a main power source. It’s compact and light, too - a mere slip of a thing at 7cm thin and a weight of 5.9kg.

Connectivity includes USB MIDI and audio, headphone, damper pedal, line in and line out (you can adjust the USB/line input level with a dedicated slider). As well as the mic and stand, you also get an AC adapter, pedal switch, cables and a music stand in the box.

There’s also some software - Korg’s Module and Gadget 2 Le apps - and a 3-month subscription to Skoove, the online piano lesson platform.

The Liano Live! is available now priced at $600/£549. Find out more on the Korg website.