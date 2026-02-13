MusicRadar deals of the week: We round up all the best Presidents' Day discounts from Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, and Sweetwater

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Okay, so Presidents' Day may not officially kick off until Monday, 16 February, but the internet is already awash with epic sales and offers - and it's a particularly great year for music gear-related bargains. In previous years, we've felt let down by the offering for musicians, but that certainly isn't the case for Presidents' Day 2026. This patriotic holiday has now become one of the best times of the year to pick up a new piece of music gear, with most music retailers getting in on the action.



There are so many offers vying for your attention, so we decided to put all the very best ones in one handy place for you. There are loads of great sales to shop from, with serious discounts that even rival Black Friday.



If you head over to Guitar Center, you can bag up to 30% off a wide range of gear, with big-name brands included - with the standout deal being a whopping $900 off a Gibson Les Paul Standard. Making our way to Musician’s Friend, and here we find a colossal up to 60% off. With a huge range of gear, including recording equipment, PA systems, and keyboards, it's not all about guitars this Presidents' Day.



Finally, over at Sweetwater, you can score a massive up to 30% off. Looking to up your guitar game? Sweetwater has you sorted. While this isn't an official Presidents' Day sale, it's well worth your time if you need an electric, acoustic, amp, or pedals.



Save $100 Alesis Nitro Max Special Edition: was $449 now $349 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today you can save $40.

Save $100 Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro V: was $549 now $449 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This model combines classic looks with modern features like coil-splitting, a treble bleed circuit and locking tuners. Equipped with Alnico Classic humbuckers, it offers rich, dynamic tones with the option for bright single-coil sounds. It’s a Limited Edition model, coupled with a great saving, so this could be your final chance to own one.

Save $40 M-Audio Forty Sixty: was $149 now $109 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ With 27% off the regular price, a cool $40 on the M-Audio Forty Sixty makes it even better value for money than usual. With this discount, you can now get a pair just under the $200 mark, which is fantastic for new engineers or those looking to complete their setup on a budget.

