The 8 best acoustic guitars for beginners 2020: recommended beginner acoustic guitars

Making the decision to learn any instrument is a big step, but in learning the acoustic guitar you have chosen possibly one of the most rewarding instruments on which to take your first steps. The best acoustic guitars for beginners in this list require little to nothing in the way of extra accessories or equipment, and prove that a decent learners’ acoustic guitar can be picked up for not a lot of cash. Oh, and they sound great too.

In this guide we’ll suggest some great beginner acoustic guitars. We’ll highlight some of the differences between models, and point you in the direction of some great value guitars. If deciding you want to learn is the first step, then choosing your first acoustic guitar is definitely the fun part. Here are some of the best acoustic guitars for beginners, to start you off.

The best acoustic guitar for beginners right now?

When you’re choosing the acoustic guitar you want to learn on, you want to ensure you choose something you’ll come back to, again and again. For that reason you may think, at first glance, that our first choice for the best acoustic guitar for beginners is a touch on the expensive side. There’s rationale though. You see, the Taylor Academy 10 isn’t just a great guitar for learners, it’s a great guitar full stop. It delivers instant gratification, and makes learning those first few songs and chord progressions sound like a million dollars.

Sure, you could opt for something under £/$100 with string action like cheese wire, but there’s a high probability you’ll find it a battle to play and, ultimately, decide guitar isn’t for you. In the Taylor Academy 10, however, we believe we’ve found the guitar that will put anyone who picks it up on the path to greatness.

Best acoustic guitars for beginners: buying advice

Buying a beginner acoustic guitar is, actually, more straightforward than many other instruments. With keyboards, drum kits , electric guitars and DJ gear there are plenty of variables, but with acoustic guitars things are a lot simpler.

Sound-wise, acoustic guitars are famous for their projection and rich resonance. An acoustic guitar of any calibre, from the cheapest to the most expensive, can be reasonably expected to produce a warm sound with plenty of volume. The differences lie in what you want to do with them.

Factors like the shape of the body also come into play. Large bodied ‘jumbo’ acoustics produce a much broader tone with a pronounced bottom end – bass – sound. This style of acoustic works well for use in a band, where the sound of the guitar runs less risk of being lost in the mix with the other instruments. They are also much larger physically, which may make them a struggle to play for younger learners. At the other end of the scale sit travel guitars, which have a much smaller body and as a result are better for portability and practice.

As well as the size, you’ll want to consider your own playing style. If you are keen to learn fingerstyle guitar then a parlour style acoustic may be the answer. The slightly smaller body size here means they can be played sat down for extended periods, and they produce a more intricate sound which doesn’t ring out as much.

Sitting in the middle of the pack is the dreadnought shape. These are the ‘everyman’ of the acoustic guitar world, offering a great balance between size, tone and volume. You might also want to consider whether you want to perform using your guitar, or perhaps record with it. If this is the case, look for an acoustic guitar with onboard electronics as they’ll enable you to plug it into an amp or recorder in the same way you can an electric guitar.

An important factor in learning any instrument is how much you enjoy the learning process. It is vital that the guitar you choose as your learning partner is one you enjoy playing. We’ve seen and heard of countless examples of people who give up because they found it too challenging, but as players we know it’s because their beginner guitar is often not up to the task. If you’re committed to learning, it makes sense in the long run not to choose your first guitar with price as the only criteria. That said, we know it’s not as simple as that so we’ve got suggestions here from all ends of the spectrum.

The best acoustic guitars for beginners right now

1. Taylor Academy 10

The best acoustic guitar for beginners if you want something that grows with you

Launch price: $499/£499/€599 | Top: Solid Sitka Spruce | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 20 | Electronics: No | Left-handed: No | Finish: Natural

So playable

Versatile

Sounds superb

Might seem pricey for some

As one of the acoustic world’s ‘big two’, Taylor Guitars has a long track record of producing some of the highest quality, best sounding acoustic guitars around. Recently, however, it made a conscious decision to appeal to the beginner guitarist, and the Taylor Academy 10 is the culmination of this. While the price may put it slightly out of reach of anyone only half-heartedly interested in learning, for those who are committed this guitar represents incredible value.

Put simply, at this price bracket you will struggle to find a guitar which is as well made, which sounds as good, or is as easy to play. With the Academy 10, Taylor has produced the acoustic guitar we all wish we could have learned on. There’s an acoustic electric option in the Academy Series 10e model, too.

2. Martin LX1

This great beginner acoustic offers huge tone in a small package

Launch price: $459/£349 | Top: Solid Sitka Spruce | Neck: Rust Stratabond | Fingerboard: Richlite | Frets: 20 | Electronics: No | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Natural

Design classic

Unique tone

Fun to play

Larger-handed learners may find it a struggle

It’s not often a guitar can spawn an entire sub-genre, but the Martin LX1 did just that. After its launch nearly a decade ago, and with a little help from Ed Sheeran, the LX1 exploded in popularity and caused other brands to take note. The original is still regarded as the best though, and as a guitar for a learner it comes exceptionally highly recommended.

Despite not being marketed as a learners’ guitar as such, the Martin LX1 is small enough to carry around in the included gig bag, yet loud enough to hold its own in a band situation, making it a first guitar you’ll never really outgrow. There’s also an electro-acoustic version – the Martin LX1E – which is worth considering.

3. Fender CD-60S

A solid, inexpensive entry to the acoustic world

Launch price: $199/£169/€175 | Top: Solid Spruce | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Walnut | Frets: 20 | Electronics: No | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Natural, Black

Great value

Good neck

More committed learners may outgrow it rapidly

If you’re uncertain exactly how much time and dedication you have to put into learning the acoustic guitar, don’t worry. It isn’t easy, and it does take time. At the very least, however, make sure you give yourself the best chance by buying an acoustic guitar that will see you through those first steps.

The Fender CD-60S is a great value, entry-level warm welcome of an acoustic guitar. We particularly liked its neck, with its rolled fingerboard edges ensuring it was easy to pull off barre chords and the like. Stick at it, and you’ll have greater treasures to look forward to, but in the Fender CD-60S you’ll have a solid base on which to build.

4. Epiphone Hummingbird Pro

This bird looks – and sounds – the part

Launch price: $429/£429 | Top: Solid Spruce | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Electronics: Shadow ePerformer Preamp | Left-handed: No | Finish: Faded Cherry Sunburst

Gorgeous design

Rich, deep tone

Works well for fingerpickers

None

If you’ve heard of The Beatles, or Oasis, or Bob Dylan, or nearly any classic rock act from the last 60 years, then you’ll have heard a famous Hummingbird acoustic in action. The Epiphone Hummingbird Pro is as striking tonally as it is visually, and would make a great choice for learning on.

There’s more to this guitar than the fancy graphics and timeless vintage finish though. The sound it produces is versatile and balanced, making it ideal for strummers and fingerpickers alike, while the small details like split parallelogram inlays and oversized headstock add up to make a bold visual statement.

5. Gretsch G5024E Rancher

Unique looker from the vintage masters

Launch price: $369/£389/€449 | Top: Solid Spruce | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 21 | Electronics: Fishman Sonicore | Left-handed: No | Finish: Electric Guitar Sunburst

Strong look

Onboard tuner

Rigid build

May be aesthetically divisive

If you like the shape of a dreadnought acoustic, but find them all looking a bit generic, then the Gretsch G5024E Rancher may be just the guitar for you. You’ll notice immediately the unique shape of the soundhole, but look a bit deeper and you’ll see lots of small details which make this into an interesting guitar.

Things like binding on the body, and gold-plated hardware, add up to give this guitar a real sense of character. Tonally, it sits firmly in standard dreadnought territory so it should prove versatile enough for most styles, and would be ideal for the learner who wants to try their hand at different genres of music.

6. Epiphone EJ-200 SCE

This jumbo acoustic delivers monster tone… and volume

Launch price: $599/£349/€499 | Top: Solid Spruce | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Pau Ferro | Frets: 21 | Electronics: Fishman Sonitone | Left-handed: No | Finish: Natural, Black

Sounds incredible

Classic vibe

This is certainly a large guitar

Sometimes when you play an electro-acoustic guitar, you may find the tone comes across slightly thin, as if the electronics are stealing some of the natural vibrancy and projection of the tone. No so with the Epiphone EJ200SCE, which sounds as big as it looks both plugged in and naturally.

This design is another classic from the Epiphone/Gibson stable, which will appeal to anyone with a knowledge of musical heritage. It is a large guitar – the ‘J’ stands for jumbo, after all – and as such may be too much for younger players, but for adults looking to pick up the instrument the EJ-200 SCE makes a superbly rewarding choice.

7. Fender CP-60S

The dinky parlour shape is ideal for folky styles

Launch price: $199/£179/€190 | Top: Solid Spruce | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Walnut | Frets: 20 | Electronics: No | Left-handed: No | Finish: Sunburst, Natural

A fingerpickers’ delight

Warm tone

Gloss neck finish isn’t to everyone’s taste

We’ve always been partial to a parlour. These slightly smaller-scale acoustic guitars are great in a number of situations and make ideal ‘living room’ guitars, to be played during the advert breaks on TV. The Fender CP-60S is a perfect example of a relatively inexpensive parlour making it one of the best acoustic guitars for beginners.

Its smaller size means it handles finger-picking styles better than all-out strumming, but for blues and folk – or younger players – the CP-60S is a great choice for a learner.

8. Ibanez AEWC400TKS

This beginner acoustic has curves in all the right places

Launch price: £499/$499/€522 | Top: Flame Maple | Neck: Mahogany | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 20 | Electronics: Fishman / Ibanez | Left-handed: No | Finish: Transparent Black Sunburst

Contoured body

Quality electronics

Stunning flame top

Better plugged in than unplugged

Some guitars are made for singing around a campfire. Others are made for delicate folk passages. The Ibanez AEWC400TKS, on the other hand, is made for players used to the delicate, lithe necks of an electric guitar. If you’ve tried acoustics in the past and found them too unwieldly, then the AEWC400TKS may be worth your consideration.

As masters of the ‘speed machine’ electrics used by some of metal’s biggest names, Ibanez knows a thing or two about making the guitar something to be played, not wrestled with. There are some nice details added in for comfort, including contouring around the waist and arm areas, and an asymmetrical neck shape which some players may find more intuitive. This isn’t the best learner acoustic guitar for everyone, but may be worth a look for anyone who has struggled with other guitars in the past.