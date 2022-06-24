Best cheap acoustic guitars 2022: 13 top picks for those on a budget

There's so much choice in the best cheap acoustic guitars bracket these days, and the quality of instruments is higher than it's ever been. Once upon a time in the not-too-distant past, the thought of picking up a Taylor or Martin on a budget would have been the stuff of dreams - but not anymore.

Our list has one of each of these brands to to choose from. Both are compact, sweet sounding (and looking) budget acoustic guitars made in Mexico. Although designed for travel, they both have an impressive voice that will record well and hold up in pretty much any live situation you can think of. What's the point in spending more?

If Taylor and Martin aren't your bag, then not to worry. We’ve got a flame-maple topped Fender with an onboard acoustic pickup and preamp, budget acoustics from Ibanez, and two from Epiphone and Seagull that would be considered exceptional instruments in any company. Even industry giants Yamaha make an appearance - more than once. Like we said - there are loads of options.

With great guitars from the biggest acoustic guitar brand names available at such low prices, it makes us question whether there's any real reason in spending the big bucks on one. While, granted, some of the super expensive models look and sound incredible, do the returns start to diminish when we get out of this sub-$/£500 price bracket?

Best cheap acoustic guitars: MusicRadar's choice

Both bringing a sound and performance to match their reputation, we could have happily settled for the one-two of the Taylor GS Mini (opens in new tab) and Martin LX1E Little Martin (opens in new tab), but the Epiphone J-200SCE (opens in new tab) is foremost in our thoughts when looking for a gig-worthy budget acoustic guitar. It’s a cutaway jumbo with an exceptional Shadow pickup and preamp, and a super-classy finish.

The Cort Core-OC Mahogany (opens in new tab) is another one of our cheap acoustic guitar top picks, mainly for the reason of its impressive all-solid construction and warm, rich tone. The mahogany top gives it vibes reminiscent of Depression-era Martin acoustics, with the cutaway and electronics providing some very 21st century touches. We loved its playability, its stunning top, and the fact it offers something different in a market saturated with spruce and HPL.

Best cheap acoustic guitars: Product guide

(Image credit: Epiphone)

With a look that references Epiphone’s storied history in acoustic guitar design, the J-200SCE is a premium electro-acoustic without the accompanying price. There is no other conclusion to be drawn. In terms of feel, tone and looks, it is the real deal, delivering all-but flawless performance, with huge jumbo tones that really fill the mix when strumming.

During our tests we found the acoustic voice to be exceptional. The playability was such that the J-200SCE presents serious difficulties in calling time and putting it back in the case. But the Shadow pickup and preamp system seals the deal, with an onboard tuner, eSonic-2 preamp with a traditional under-saddle NanoFlex piezo and a NanoMag pickup mounted at the end of the fretboard.

Read the full Epiphone J-200SCE review

(Image credit: Martin)

2. Martin LX1E Little Martin One of the best cheap acoustic guitars for open-mics Specifications Type: Modified 0-14 Fret Top: Sitka spruce Back & sides: High Pressure Laminate Neck: Stratabond Scale: 23" Fingerboard: FSC Certified Richlite Frets: 20 Tuners: Gotoh nickel Electronics: Fishman Sonitone Left-handed: Yes Finish: Hand Rubbed Today's Best Deals Check Thomann (opens in new tab) 12 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Solid build and neat finish + Impressive electro performance + Open mic-ready Reasons to avoid - Not as wide-sounding as rivals

The Ed Sheeran-favoured Little Martin does feel a little industrial, but from the first strum its more conventional spruce-top voice has us captivated. If you're a classic Martin fan, this is just miniaturised with a lovely crisp-edged voice. Its conventional sound perhaps leads us to traditional 'American' fingerstyle, and its pushy voice would certainly be heard above bigger guitars, both in an ensemble or a recording. Serious fun.

The material may be man-made, but the fingerboard and bridge look like dense ebony, while the dark-hued HPL back and sides are a dark, rich mahogany with the back's central core material giving a dark binding line, which evokes a classy feel. Our Martin has only pre-set EQ, and without that engaged things are a little middly and boxy: it definitely sounds more conventional with the contour switch, which cleans up the mids a little and adds some crispness.

Like its acoustic voice, the Martin sounds very 'conventional' plugged in and that's no bad thing. It's really easy to dial in: we scooped a little lower midrange and that was about it. Open-mic ready, we'd say!

Read the full Martin LX1E Little Martin review

(Image credit: Taylor)

The Mexican-made Mini is equally functional as both a travel-sized acoustic and "modern day parlour guitar". Despite its small footprint, the GS Mini is no toy instrument: there's a solid Sitka spruce top, a faultless build quality and the setup is immaculate. Rather like a good parlour-size guitar, the GS Mini outputs a sound that belies its compactness.

We'd lay a considerable sum to suggest it'd be a fine recording guitar, that tight low-end giving space to a bass guitar (or bassier six-string) while the mids aren't overly honky, as some parlours can be, and the silky, sparkly highs are pure Taylor fidelity. Far from a gimmick, this is a guitar with its own vibe and voice - and both are very appealing. One of the best travel and recording acoustic guitars you can buy.

Read the full Taylor GS Mini review

(Image credit: PRS)

4. PRS SE P20 Parlor A big tone from a small guitar Specifications Type: Parlor Top: Solid Mahogany Back & sides: Mahogany Neck: Mahogany Scale: 24.72” Fingerboard: Ebony Frets: 20 Tuners: Vintage-style with Butterbean buttons Electronics: None (P20E available with Fishman GT1 for $579/£499) Left-handed: No Finish: Vintage Mahogany, Tobacco Sunburst, Black Top Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Parlor size aids playability + Compact and easily portable + All finish options are stunning Reasons to avoid - Visually quite plain compared to pricier PRS models

The PRS SE P20 is a newer addition to PRS’ ever growing acoustic SE range. For a parlor size acoustic guitar it’s voice is larger than you’d expect, with PRS’ “X”/Classical hybrid bracing pattern to thank for that. An all-mahogany construction provides an organic warmth that is pretty addictive, and the smaller size makes this the ultimate ‘sofa’ guitar; comfortable and easy to play.

PRS has nailed the historic ‘blues box’ vibe with the P20, with it’s no-frills, post-war-esque approach. While that isn’t common for PRS, the plain, simple finishes available on the P20 range allow the guitar's voice to be the main focus. Mr Smith and the gang still leave a calling card though, with those iconic bird inlays.

Overall, it’s a fantastic option for anyone that fancies something a bit different. PRS isn’t a huge name in the world of acoustics, but the quality of these instruments happily rivals any of the big names.

(Image credit: Cort )

5. Cort Core-OC Mahogany A specced-out all Mahogany number from Cort Specifications Type: OM cutaway Back and sides: Mahogany Neck: Mahogany Fretboard: Ovangkol Scale length: 25.3” Frets: 20 Tuners: Die-cast/black buttons Electronics: Fishman Sonicore/Sonitone Left-handed: No Today's Best Deals Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Padded gigbag included + All-mahogany construction sounds fantastic + OM cutaway body is best of both worlds Reasons to avoid - Martin/Taylor money

Cort, albeit a smaller name in the world of acoustic guitars, is producing some of the highest quality instruments coming out of China at the moment. Cort is much more widely known for its electric and bass guitar ranges, but the Core-OC series proves that they’ve arrived, and their acoustic guitars mean business.

The Core-OC Mahogany, like the rest of the Core-OC series, all possess the OM cutaway body style. We found that this body shape and size delivers the perfect blend of tone and comfort - not quite as bulky as a dreadnought, but with a largely similar depth of tone.

This model in particular, as the name suggests, is constructed completely of Mahogany. This creates a warmer, more mid-focused tone than you’d find from something with a Spruce top - which we love to bits. Onboard electronics in the form of a Fishman Sonicore/Sonitone acoustic guitar pickup provide a smooth, balanced and true-to-life representation of your tone, too - making this option from Cort even more versatile than you thought.

Read the full Cort Core-OC Series review

(Image credit: Art & Lutherie)

When it comes to the best cheap acoustic guitars, you’ll have to go some way to beat this little parlour from Art & Lutherie (a sub-brand of Godin). It is a stripped-back little acoustic that is built to play hard, and while it will welcome most styles, the Roadhouse Tennessee Red will really break out the good stuff for players with a sound knowledge of cowboy chords or just enough mojo to work that Robert Johnson-style blues style.

The look of the Tennessee Red might put some people off with its retro pawnshop vibe, but sometimes acoustic guitar design can be a little well-mannered. Besides, this is available in a vintage-style Bourbon Burst or Faded Cream, should you want something a little more mannered. Whatever, this is a great guitar no matter how you look at it, a tone machine with a rebel spirit.

Read the Art & Lutherie Guitars Roadhouse Tennessee Red review

(Image credit: Alvarez)

7. Alvarez Artist Series AD60 A budget best-selling dreadnought with a solid A+ Sitka spruce top Specifications Type: Dreadnought Top: Solid A+ Sitka spruce Back and sides: Mahogany laminate Neck: Mahogany Fretboard: Pau ferro Scale length: 25.5” Frets: 20 Tuners: Premium die-cast Electronics: Optional LR Baggs StagePro on AD60CD (£399) Left-handed: Yes (AD60L, £349, $319) Today's Best Deals Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great build with beautiful solid-spruce top + Excellent hardware + Well-balanced, clear and musical tone Reasons to avoid - No gig-bag included

With a very handsome solid Sitka spruce top and a solid and convincing performance, it’s no surprise that Alvarez’s AD60 should be a best-seller (and make it onto our best cheap acoustic guitars list). To get a solid-wood top on a guitar at this price point is no mean feat, but that’s exactly the sort of value Alvarez can offer.

The AD60 has a mahogany laminate build on the back and sides that offers an elegant book-matched finish. During our testing we found the tone to be clear, well balanced, with the hand-sanded scalloped bracing just the thing to get that solid top resonating. The AD60 has a loud authoritative voice, with excellent hardware and a real bone bridge, while the newly designed neck offers a thinner profile for a truly accessible acoustic in terms of price and playability.

(Image credit: Seagull)

8. Seagull Guitars Entourage Dreadnought All-Canadian class from the Godin family Specifications Type: Dreadnought Top: Solid Spruce Back & sides: Laminate wild cherry Neck: Maple Scale: 24.8” Fingerboard: Rosewood Frets: 21 Tuners: Closed Gear Electronics: None (Available with QIT preamp for $499/£569) Left-handed: No Finish: Satin Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Deep dreadnought low-end + Solid top brings extra resonance + Made sustainably in Canada Reasons to avoid - Lack of finish options

Seagull Guitars has been operating out of the same small Quebec village of LaPatrie since 1982, making instruments by hand from day one. The word ‘handmade’ usually leaves people seeing dollar signs, but Seagull likes to do things a bit differently.

Built using sustainably sourced materials, the Entourage’s fat, full tone is what makes this guitar so special. The spruce top and cherry back and sides offer up plenty of punch and presence, which compliments the low-end you’d expect from a dreadnought. The maple neck is slim and comfortable, making the Entourage series especially great for beginners or those used to playing an electric guitar.

As this guitar is entirely made by hand for less than $/£500, Seagull has cut a few corners. The quality of the satin finish is great, but it lacks the slightly classier looking gloss urethane finishes of other guitars. Also, this Entourage is only available in ‘Autumn burst’, although we think that’s a pretty stunning finish to be stuck with.

All in all, the Seagull Entourage represents a great opportunity to get hold of a no-frills, handmade instrument that won’t leave you broke or starving.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has a reputation for making high quality, well-priced products - and the FG800 is undeniable proof of that. It’s something of an icon in the world of cheap acoustic guitars, having graced the hands of many beginner and intermediate acoustic guitarists over the years.

The FG800’s construction, while pretty standard, is closer to acoustic guitars costing double the price. A solid Spruce top enables the guitar to resonate wonderfully, while providing a punchy and vibrant quality to the notes and chords you’re playing. The dreadnought body size welcomes in loads of warm low-end to round out and fatten up your tone - and while the larger body size might take some getting used to, the massive, sweet sound makes it more than worth it.

(Image credit: Fender)

10. Fender FA-235E Concert acoustic guitar One of the best cheap acoustic guitars for gigging Specifications Type: Concert Top: Laminated flame maple Back & sides: Laminated mahogany Neck: Nato Scale: 25.3” Fingerboard: Indian laurel Frets: 20 Tuners: Open-backed geared Electronics: Fishman Left-handed: Yes Finish: Gloss urethane Today's Best Deals View at Bax-shop UK (opens in new tab) View at Bax-shop UK (opens in new tab) View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning looks + Fishman electronics Reasons to avoid - All-laminate build but you’ve got to expect that at this price

This FA-235E Concert electro-acoustic will give the Epiphone jumbo a run for its money in the looks department, with a flame-maple laminate top offering an eye-popping tiger stripe that’s just on the right side of subtle to be premium without coming across as over-dressed.

It has a laminate mahogany back and sides, too, with an Indian laurel Viking bridge. The onboard Fishman electronics have a two-band EQ and are more than adequate for gigging. And this is the thing; here you’ve got a playable, gig-ready electro-acoustic with for less than $/£350. That’s value.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

11. Yamaha Storia II A bold new-look contemporary acoustic with an onboard piezo Specifications Type: Concert size Top: Solid mahogany Back and sides: Mahogany laminate Neck: Walnut Fretboard: Walnut Scale length: 25” Frets: 20 Tuners: Open-gear champagne gold Electronics: Passive piezo Left-handed: No Today's Best Deals Low Stock View at Gear 4 Music (opens in new tab) Check Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Imaginative build and contemporary look + A player-first design that accommodates all styles + Excellent tonal response Reasons to avoid - No tone controls for the piezo

Yamaha introduced the Storia series in 2019 promising “designs that evoke the natural colours of your day.” To that end, we have got champagne gold tuners, brass-topped bridge pins, and fancy inlay on the rosette that really make you wonder what sort of day the Yamaha R&D department has. But we have to concede that all that champagne gold and brass really does complement the all-mahogany top, back and sides. It’s a nice departure from the light-blonde spruce and mahogany template. Heck! The neck and fretboard are walnut.

Feel-wise, the Storia II has a super-comfortable modern C-profile that’s definitely carved with the contemporary player in mind. There are no tone controls for the under-saddle piezo but that’s no big deal. Bold looks, a comfortable bevel-edged body and effervescent upper-midrange makes the Storia a compelling new addition to the affordable acoustic market.

Read the full Yamaha Storia II review

(Image credit: Ibanez)

If your budget won’t stretch to 200 bucks but you really would like an acoustic-electric, something from Ibanez’s Performance Series is always a solid option. The evocatively titled PF15ECE (what is it with acoustic nomenclature?) runs with the classic dreadnought spruce laminate top, mahogany laminate back and sides template, with a welcoming mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.

A slightly shortish scale length just adds to the easy feel. The X-bracing helps in projecting a punchy tone. The Ibanez AEQ2T preamp, with its tuner and two-band EQ is an excellent unit for this price.

(Image credit: Gretsch)

13. Gretsch G5900 Jim Dandy Flat Top Old-school cool at a bargain-basement price Specifications Type: Dreadnought cutaway Top: Agathis Back and sides: Agathis laminate Neck: Mahogany Fretboard: Rosewood Scale length: 24.96” Frets: 20 Tuners: Chrome die-cast Electronics: AEQ2T preamp w/Onboard tuner Left-handed: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Thomann (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It’s a little retro fun and excellent value + 1930s looks Reasons to avoid - It’s not the most versatile

For a cheap-as-chips acoustic with heaps of vintage kudos, the Jim Dandy Flat Top from Gretsch’s Roots Series is as good an option as any. Based on the classic 1930s Rex-era acoustics, when Rex built ‘em and Gretsch shipped ‘em, this agathis-bodied Vintage Sunburst model was rolled out at Winter NAMM 2020.

The agathis used for the body is related to pine but is a little more hard-wearing. Tonally, it’s somewhere between alder and mahogany. While you won’t mistake it for a high-end acoustic, the Jim Dandy is a compact little 12-fret acoustic with an elongated body to help it project a tone that belies the price tag.

Read the full Gretsch G5900 Jim Dandy Flat Top review

Best cheap acoustic guitars: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

What body shape and size do I want?

Body shape is a chief concern when looking for the right cheap acoustic guitar. It will determine how the guitar will feel and play a huge role in how it will sound - so it’s pretty important to get it right.

Some people find dreadnoughts and jumbos a little unwieldy, and prefer something more modestly proportioned, such as a concert, grand auditorium-style acoustics, or a parlour or travel-sized guitar. For others it is the opposite, and the generally louder and fuller voice of a dreadnought might hold more appeal.

The only way to find out what is right for you is to try as many different styles as you can. There are acoustics of all shapes and sizes in our list, and many challenge our preconceived notions of how they should sound. Take the Taylor GS Mini. It’s a miniaturised Grand Symphony, a size that can be all midrange – and truth be told, a little honky – but it plays against type and is balanced and full of lively upper-mids. The J-200SCE, meanwhile, might just be the guitar to convert you to jumbos, offering players of all abilities and styles a comfortable and ultra-playable starting point.

Do I want solid wood or laminate?

As for build, there was once a day where all budget acoustics would have a laminated construction. While laminate is no deal-breaker for a beginner, solid wood is always preferred, and it is great to see more solid-wood constructions at this price. Even if the back and sides are laminated, a solid-wood top makes all the difference. A solid piece of spruce, cedar or mahogany will create a smoother, sweeter tone than a laminate - and the proof of this tonal pudding lies in guitars like the Alvarez Artist Series AD60.

Do I need electronics on my acoustic guitar?

As for electronics, you must ask yourself if you really need them. If not, you could get more guitar for your money, but there are plenty of options at this price for electro-acoustics – even Martin is offering electronics, with the Little Martin’s onboard Fishman Sonitone making it a viable gigging option.

If there’s a chance you’ll want to plug into an acoustic guitar amp at an open mic or do some recording, then we’d say go for electronics. Fitting pickups at a later date can be fiddly and it nearly always ends up being more expensive.

How much do I need to spend?

We've capped the 'cheap' bracket at around $/£500, so that's the upper boundary of what we'd spend. If you want one of the big brand names such as Martin or Taylor on the headstock of your guitar, then you'll be spending around that figure - but spending that sort of money isn't always necessary.

We think that you can pick up some of the very best cheap acoustic guitars for as little as about $/£150, some of which are from big names in the industry such as Gretsch, Ibanez and Fender. These acoustic guitars, although cheap, are far from rubbish - in fact, they all surprised us with the tones they could produce and the impressive playability.

None of the cheap acoustic guitars on this list feel like they're cheap - and that's one of our favourite things about finding the perfect cheap guitar. You feel like you've managed to cheat the system, and there's something hugely satisfying in that.

If you've prepared yourself to spend a decent amount of cash, it's also worth keeping an eye on sales, b-stock products and warehouse clearance-type deals for any higher-end acoustic guitars that may be discounted down into your price range. Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are also massively helpful when it comes to getting a killer bargain, and with retailers knocking off some huge margins on their stock, you might find yourself spending £/$500 on something that might have originally cost double.

